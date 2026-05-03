A young woman who is an experienced diver learned something new about sharks in some scary moments

The lady posted a video educating people about the new fact she learned about sharks after making the wrong hair choice

South Africans were mortified after seeing the woman clash with sharks in real time during a dive that nearly went wrong

A video on TikTok gave people an idea of how risky it is to swim with sharks. A young lady who dives for a living showed people that even she does not know everything about the predators underwater.

A diver mistaken for a fish by sharks shares a scary experience. Image: @zandithemermaid

Source: TikTok

She told people about her latest experience that put her in the line of danger. The young lady posted the vlog on 10 April 2026, and it started normally, but ended up going in the wrong direction.

In a video on TikTok by @zandithemermaid a young lady who is a frequent diver showed people that she was excited to go into the ocean with her fresh set of braids. This time, she attached cowry shells to them for a cute look, not knowing that they may put her in danger when underwater. The lady took her dive, and sharks soon started swimming around her, and one tried to bite her. She revealed that cowry shells look like fish flesh to sharks when they are underwater. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by shark

Many people thought that the video of the woman diving with sharks and nearly getting bitten was terrifying. So South Africans admire the young lady's bravery for staying home while the sharks swarmed around her. Read the comments below:

People were stunned by a woman swimming with sharks. Image: Mahif Photos / Pexels

Source: UGC

luciajz05 commented:

"Askies sisi🤗 we learn every day, now you know beads looks like other people’s food😀 that was a frightening experience. Life is full of risks and lessons. We can’t grow in our comfort zones. You handled very well🙏🏽"

k_bcl said:

"My eyes were darting all around, trying to read your comment. It’s something about beads, I think."

The Duke exclaimed:

"Sisi !💗😂 Saw your video and thought I have to learn to swim in the ocean and dive. Then I saw your caption 😂"

AsiFit exclaimed:

"Hawu! Cishe salahlekelwa apha😭"

Morwa added:

"Always like watching your bravery, charisma and inspiration."

SuiGeneris1210 added:

"Waitse, I wanted to be a Marine Biologist when I was growing up, but ai, life ya mpha tsela e different. I love your work."

Motshidisi was worried:

"We Zandi??? Khuzeka sisi 😳.I love you though 🥰"

Gleezyglow said:

"You are who you think you are!!! This is awesome and that blue ATE!!! Hi mermaid 🥰"

@Mosehlo remarked:

"You stress us out."

Mzansi's Black Mermaid works with John Cena

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s first Freediving Instructor, Zandile Ndhlovu, appeared on John Cena’s Shark Week show on the Discovery Channel.

Women are taking over the world one career profession at a time. A woman from Soweto made waves by becoming South Africa’s first Freediving Instructor.

Ndhlovu calls herself the ‘Black Mermaid’ as she swims with sharks for a living. Her phenomenal work has catapulted her into a direction she wouldn’t have dared to dream.

Source: Briefly News