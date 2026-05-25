Daniel Msendami Dedicates Orlando Pirates Title to Late Daughter After Historic PSL Triumph
- Daniel Msendami paid an emotional tribute to his late daughter after helping Orlando Pirates win the Betway Premiership title
- The winger said ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance made the achievement even more special
- Msendami is now preparing to join the Warriors squad for the Unity Cup in London
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Orlando Pirates winger Daniel Msendami dedicated the club’s historic Betway Premiership triumph to his late daughter after the Soweto giants ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year dominance on Saturday, 24 May 2026.
The Zimbabwe international shared an emotional message on social media shortly after Pirates secured the league title with a 2-0 win over Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium.
“This is for you, my child,” Msendami wrote alongside a photo of himself and his late daughter.
The 25-year-old lost his two-month-old daughter in March 2026, just weeks after joining Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants. The club also publicly offered condolences to the winger and his family at the time.
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Daniel Msendami opens up after Pirates title win
Msendami admitted the title carried extra meaning because Pirates managed to stop Mamelodi Sundowns’ long reign as champions.
“Breaking their streak means everything. People said it couldn’t be done, but we believed as a group. To be part of the team that finally did it is a career highlight,” he said.
Pirates finished the season on 69 points, one ahead of Sundowns, to secure their first league crown in 14 years.
The dramatic title race went down to the final day, with Pirates taking advantage of two costly Orbit College mistakes to seal victory.
Msendami’s success in South Africa adds to a growing trophy collection. Before moving to the PSL, he won back-to-back Botswana Premier League titles with Jwaneng Galaxy during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.
Orlando Pirates star reflects on painful family tragedy
The winger previously spoke about how difficult recent months had been following the death of his daughter.
“I have put everything in God’s hands because He is the Almighty. Losing my daughter, whom I had just welcomed, was painful,” Msendami said in March.
“This month has been very tough for me. I am trying to regain my form following the loss of my daughter.”
He added that he wanted to “come back stronger” despite the heartbreak.
Zimbabwe Warriors camp awaits Daniel Msendami
Attention has now shifted to international football, with Msendami expected to join Zimbabwe’s Warriors squad for the Unity Cup in London.
Zimbabwe are set to face Nigeria in the semi-final, while India and Jamaica will contest the other fixture.
“I can’t wait to join the Warriors camp. Representing Zimbabwe always gives me extra motivation. I want to bring this winning mentality to the national team,” he said.
The emotional league triumph now gives Msendami fresh momentum as he prepares for national duty after one of the toughest periods of his life.
Orlando Pirates' treble success brings huge rewards
Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates pocketed an estimated R36.8 million (about US$2.23 million) after completing a historic domestic treble during the 2025/26 season.
The Buccaneers earned prize money from winning the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup, while qualification for the CAF Champions League could unlock even more revenue through sponsorships, television rights and continental bonuses.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).