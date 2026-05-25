947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda showed off a portrait of actor Warren Masemola at her home

When she was pressed to answer why by some of her followers, Anele gushed over him, saying he is ART

Reactions from the online community vary, with people offering their opinions on the painting

Anele Mdoda showed off a portrait of Warren Masemola, which hangs on her wall. Image: zintathu, warren_masemola

Source: Instagram

South African actor Warren Masemola was a hot topic recently after radio personality Anele Mdoda showed off a portrait in her living room. For her 42nd birthday, Mdoda showed off her cake, which was sitting right next to the artistic piece.

Why Anele has a photo of Warren Masemola?

Mdoda took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 24 May, to show off the art piece, which is a portrait of the multi-talented actor.

At first, many people were confused as to why Anele Mdoda has a photo of Warren on her wall with a candle lit. Then she clarified the reason when X users questioned her.

"Because he is ART," Mdoda boldly stated.

The star turned 42 on 19 May, and she showed off some of her birthday spoils from her husband, Prince Bonelela Mgudlwa and her loved ones, including colleagues at 947. The celebrations started with a romantic dinner date with her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, at Ukko Restaurant, multiple outings for lunch with her close friends and some spoils from those closest to her.

Mzansi reacts to Anele's X post

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@siphekalipa93 reacted:

"My goodness, the way I love Warren. This will be me one day, when I have money, they people will ask why, and I will say because Anele did it."

@Mapz_paul said:

"The portrait is giving Nelson Makamu vibes, happy birthday."

@Sharyberry_M gushed:

"Yoh the wallpaper is!!! I also love the cake. Simple and elegant."

@K48170Ka questioned:

"So Marilyn Monroe is fine, but he isn't? (Because she is almost in every household)."

@Shibu_Thobs said:

"It’s a beautiful piece."

@ninetysEva gushed:

"I'm an Artist, and I can confirm this, that man IS ART."

@vico_dbn said:

"Certified artist here. I can confirm, he is truly ART."

@fionaobeng shared:

"Gosh, he indeed is art. One of the best actors we ever had in South Africa. Warren is ART."

Anele Mdoda has a massive portrait of Warren Masemola. Image: Anele

Source: Instagram

Anele comments on Musa Mseleku

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku went viral after Anele Mdoda discussed his antics on the hit reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu, which she is a fan of.

Mrs Mgudlwa admitted that she felt sorry for Musa following the episode, but those who know him warned her that he does not deserve anyone's sympathy. SA weighed in on Mdoda's take on the hit reality TV show, and some of the responses are hilarious.

"Ahaaaaaaa, I just started watching it, and I landed on the episode where he is crying on the phone because his daughter is pregnant again. I knew then, I had been missing here," Mdoda responded.

Source: Briefly News