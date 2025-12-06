Fan-favourite actor and media personality Warren Masemola has landed a role on Netflix's The Witcher

The Skeem Saam and Black Gold star recently confirmed his latest character on his social media accounts

Fans of the actor and industry colleagues flooded Masemola's comment section to congratulate him on his latest role

Multi-award-winning South African actor Warren Masemola has announced his latest role in Netflix's hit TV series, The Witcher.

The former The River actor, who recently landed a role on BET_Africa's Black Gold, will star opposite US-based actor Liam Hemsworth in the Polish TV show.

Masemola previously made headlines when he scored a taxi driver role on SABC1's popular educational soapie Skeem Saam.

The talented actor recently confirmed his role The Witcher on his Instagram account in November 2025.

"When preparation meets opportunity, something great is born. Watch Til Echrade in The Rats: A Witcher Tale @netflix. Thank you to Mairzee Almas for the great direction," says the actor.

Social media users congratulate the actor

@Zanourban reacted:

"Aaaaaahhhh, my king. 👑 Now this I need to watch asap! You keep pushing the envelope, my bro. 👊🏾 Super proud and inspired by all your work.🙏🏽."

@Beachbody1990s commented:

"Don Padre! 😌."

@Sokhululinda replied:

"Watched it, loved it! You were a joy to behold! Congratulations to you, Warren🙌❤️."

@sipho_sithole._phd said:

"This is great @warrenmasemola - muhle umsebenzi nsizwa yakithi," (your work is brilliant).

@viral2nd wrote:

"Warren Masemola landed a major role in The Witcher. A well-deserved spotlight! Another world-class performer from Mzansi takes on a legendary franchise."

@ontshiametse_molekoa reacted:

"Alhamdulillah 🤍."

@Mzombe responded:

"I was pleasantly surprised to see Warren Masemola on The Witcher. Hope he gets more international gigs and bigger roles."

Actress Salamina Mosese said:

"🔥🔥🔥Congratulations and well deserved 🥂🙌🏾."

@Shonisani_m replied:

"Look at you go🔥🔥. Congratulations, Warren🔥."

Former House of Zwide star Mackhanic reacted:

"Big dawg."

Actress Lerato_Mvelase wrote:

"😍🙌🙌🙌 Warrrrry🥰."

@nkanyiso_doyisa responded:

"I was so happy to see you in the series, you killed that role!🙌🔥🔥."

@fezilentuli replied:

"Warrasss! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

@khwelastep wrote:

"King 👑."

@rahlagane_masemola said:

"Tau ya mariri ya Seokodibeng🙌," (a big lion from Seokodibeng."

@2mellow_ commented:

"Ngwana! Mense aba tlhaloganye mengele, (people don't understand) @warrenmasemola."

What to know about The Witcher

According to media reports, The Witcher is a Polish fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. It is based on the book series by a Polish author named Andrzej Sapkowski.

The show is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent and explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.

The hit TV show is led by actors Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

Warren Masemola sets the record straight on kissing Presley Chweneyagae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Warren Masemola made headlines after setting the record straight about his comment on kissing the late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

While honouring the late Tsotsi star, Masemola recalled personal moments, including fights and affection.

Speaking during an interview with Mpho Popps, Masemola noted that he wasn't defending himself, but simply clearing the air.

