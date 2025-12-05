Sol Phenduka retweeted a church choir video on December 4, 2025, where a singer bore an uncanny resemblance to him

The clip showed the lookalike in a black shirt leading hymns with intense focus, prompting Phenduka's amused caption

Fans flooded the replies with roasts and memes, turning the post into a celebration of his prolific doppelganger sightings

Sol Phenduka retweeted a video showing his lookalike in a church choir. Image: Sol Phenduka

South African radio personality Sol Phenduka shared a video showing his newest doppelganger in a church choir. Known for his heightened sense of humour, coupled with a knack for spot-on puns, Phenduka's caption embodied the fun.

It read:

"The guy next to me in the red is so intense."

Phenduka, whose hilarious dance moves were mocked online, has seemingly embraced the idea that he is one of those people whose "template is God's favourite" for creating human beings.

Every now and then, his lookalikes emerge online.

The Podcast and Chill co-host and DJ amplified a viral church choir video by retweeting it with a cheeky caption that had Mzansi in stitches.

The original post by @lutendo_J captured a group of singers in church, but all eyes locked on Sol's lookalike. A dark-skinned, big-bodied and bespectacled man belting out hymns with fervent energy.

See the video in the post below:

Replies roast the resemblance

The thread exploded with many replies, as fans piled on the laughs while celebrating the blueprint. @belindalelethu_ wrote:

"I love how you've accepted that you're God's favourite template 😂😂😂."

@tee_ntshanga cracked up:

"The fact that you said 'the guy next to me' 😂😂😂."

@BongiNdhlovu06 added:

"So you’ve accepted your blueprint? 😂😂😂"

@SdizoRSA declared:

"Gods favourite template 😂😂."

@selwyn7mojapelo) piled on:

"Next to you, neh? 😂"

Phenduka's blueprint phenomenon

Sol Phenduka's lookalikes surface weekly. Any dark-skinned, stocky men in specs, from taxi drivers to pastors, spark threads where users tag him for laughs.

The choir video fits as well. It shows the intense, bespectacled and big presence, all of which characterise Phenduka.

He leans in, retweeting with wit, turning clones into content gold.

From his 2010s YFM slots to Podcast and Chill co-hosting, his everyman charm breeds the doppelgangers.

Sol Phenduka pokes fun at Siya Kolisi

Not one to miss out on any joking, Phenduka recently took to X, poking fun at Siya Kolisi's resurfaced pictures.

Phenduka was responding to social media user @MrJinxRSA, who tagged him on the photos. He reshared the pictures with the quote-tweet: "Kills me every time."

X users joined him on the fun. One commented, at the time: "The way y'all laughed at Siya on the pod, he surely hates y'all now," referencing Phenduka poking the same fun on his slot on Podcast and Chill.

Sol Phenduka poked fun at Siya Kolisi's pictures. Image: Sol Phenduka

The radio industry recognises Sol Phenduka

Phenduka was nominated for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards. This was despite him not, at the time, being on radio after Kaya FM had sacked him.

Briefly News previously reported that at the time, fans couldn't help but comment on how ironic the situation had turned out.

