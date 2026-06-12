The Mzansi Youth Choir joined forces with Grammy-winner Tyla for an unforgettable performance of the national anthem at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

Choir members revealed that the collaboration was kept strictly under wraps, with the group only finding out they were performing with the Water hitmaker on their way to the airport

The emotional moment on the world stage left them in awe, describing the experience of standing alongside Tyla and supporting Bafana Bafana as a privilege

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The Mzansi Youth Choir reflected on their experience performing with Tyla at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Images: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, voguehongkong/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on 11 June 2026 became a moment of national pride as the eyes of the entire world locked onto South Africa's very own Tyla and the incredibly talented Mzansi Youth Choir. As the powerful notes of the national anthem echoed across a packed stadium in Mexico, millions of global viewers watched the young stars stand proud alongside the Grammy-winning sensation on one of the biggest sporting stages on earth.

For the choir members, this breathtaking moment before Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener was an honour years in the making, and it started with a massive surprise.

Speaking to IOL, Zoliswa Gulwa hilariously recalled the moment they found out they were heading to the global showpiece.

"When we got the news, we actually had to guess who the artist was. They only told us when we were on the way to the airport. It was such an amazing feeling."

Meeting the Popiano princess was an instant vibe. Gulwa shared that the chemistry was immediate, noting that it felt like they had known Tyla for a long time. For the group, being chosen by FIFA and Tyla's team to sing a prayer for the nation was proof that their hard work was paying off.

Once at the stadium, the group was completely starstruck, catching a glimpse of the Bafana Bafana team warming up on the pitch. Beyond the stadium walls, the choir felt the global love as enthusiastic Mexican locals constantly stopped them on the streets to take pictures and interact with them, making the entire experience feel even more magical.

The Mzansi Youth Choir described their experience at the FIFA World Cup as amazing and an absolute privilege. Image: voguehongkong

Source: Instagram

Fellow choir member Linda Mlimi admitted that the gravity of the moment only truly hit when they physically stepped onto the grass. Walking out to the roar of a packed stadium to sing the anthem for Bafana Bafana was an experience that left the singers completely awestruck.

Beyond the goosebumps-inducing performance, their trip was packed with highlights for the young singers. Keneilwe Melato couldn't hide her excitement about seeing the national football team up close and personal on the field, calling it an experience "you can't trade for anything."

Meanwhile, Tshegofatso Madibikanye and Simphiwe Nkosi gushed about the incredible warmth they received from local Mexican fans. Representing South Africa alongside global icon Tyla proved to be an inspiring reminder of just how far the choir's talent has taken them.

Reflecting on her experience with the talented singers, the Water hitmaker said she felt incredibly blessed.

"I feel so blessed having shared this moment with such special vocalists. Thank you for being a part of this core memory."

Watch Tyla and the Mzansi Youth Choir's performance below.

South Africa reacts to Tyla's performance

Despite the disappointment of Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss, Mzansi was overwhelmed with pride at Tyla and the choir's breathtaking performance.

kabelontsele said:

"Lose or not. Still proudly SA."

nozi wrote:

"We lost, but at least we have Tyla."

naledi.xo🤍 posted:

"She sang like everything was going to be okay."

amafou added:

"She did us justice..Thank you, Tyla.`'

Fans complain about Tyla's limited screen time

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Fellow South Africans took to social media to complain about the singer only appearing on screen for mere seconds, calling out the cameramen for denying her full coverage.

Source: Briefly News