South Africans were very disappointed by Grammy-winner Tyla's national anthem performance at the FIFA World Cup

This was after the Push 2 Start hitmaker only appeared for about two seconds on camera as she sang the anthem

Many fans, including Anele Mdoda, did not hold back as they slammed the cameraman for disappointing the nation

Tyla’s National Anthem at the FIFA World Cup opener disappointed many fans. Image: tyla

Source: Getty Images

After she was announced as one of the artists to grace the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June 2026 for the FIFA World Cup Opener, many fans stood tall and expressed their pride. However, outrage ensued when Tyla sang the national anthem, but fans could not see her.

During the South African national anthem, the cameras panned from the squad, to the back-up choir and the crowd. The main act, Tyla, was nowhere to be seen. Well, that was up until the final two seconds of the anthem.

Fans barely got a glimpse of Tyla. If one blinked, they did not see her at all. Radio personality Anele Mdoda joked about the cameraman being a Rihanna fan. She also questioned why other people were given airtime and not Tyla.

"The director is a Rihanna fan," said. In another post, Anele screamed, "You want to tell me you stayed on the backup singers longer than TYLAAAAAAAAAAA. Get serious here."

Following the performance, Tyla went on Instagram live and showed fans what they missed. Her dress featured South African flag colours, while the bottom was shaped like a vuvuzela.

@Aggrey92 said:

"Like, why did she appear for two seconds on screen. Yooooh hai ke. We couldn’t even see this dress."

@Ntsuku7 crashed out:

"They only showed her face at the end. Awful opening ceremony anyway. But wow, our flag is beautiful."

@skatiKhumalo exclaimed:

"We didn’t even see this because those camera angles were so dizzy Mxm!"

@Mellaaanniii gushed:

"The bottom of the dress being shaped like a vuvuzela, ohw they toreeee!"

@TaniaNJD was angry:

"They did you bad with their cameras! Your dress is amazing - love the South African patriotism!"

@Mr4InsideIt gushed:

"We must fire the cameraman he played us. She looks so good. That's my popstar."

@Fit_Mandisa said:

"Pity we camera operators couldn’t show us her whole outfit on that national anthem."

@sinaking_1 was angry:

"Tyla had to show off her outfit on Instagram live because of that stupid cameraman; somebody is really getting fired."

Big Zulu and Sjava encourage Bafana Bafana

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu and Bafana Bafana have sent a message to Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup opening match against Mexico.

The match will be taking place at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June 2026, and South Africans can watch on SABC 1 at 9 pm.The singers are not the only ones wishing the boys well, as the ministers and even the Madlanga Commission have shared their well-wishes.

Source: Briefly News