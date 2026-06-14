Singer Tyla vibed with US actor and singer Jamie Foxx at the FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles

In a viral video, Tyla vibes with Jamie, and he even twerks for the camera, leaving the internet in a frenzy

Fans were enthused, with many joking that Tyla made Jamie twerk, while others were still stuck on her moment with Future

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Tyla danced with US actor Jamie Foxx. Image: Michael Yarish/WBTV/Matt Winkelmeyer-FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

South African star Tyla hung out with US actor and singer Jamie Foxx at the FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles. Tyla was performing at the opening ceremony before the United States faced off with Paraguay.

While there, she had a blast with singer Jamie Foxx, and their playful video has Mzansi in a frenzy.

Tyla and Jamie Foxx vibe in viral video

Grammy-winner Tyla vibed with actor Jamie Foxx after her performance in LA. The two linked up and made a playful video where they both twerked for the camera. Many of Tyla's fans were enthused, with some people joking that Tyla made Jamie do something unpredictable. While others were still stuck on her moment with Future, where she gave him a flirtatious glance, the moment with Jamie also topped trends.

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Tyla's fanpage @zacisontime captioned the video, "Not Tyla getting Jamie Foxx to shake ahh too."

Here are some of the reactions from online users:

@AnitaNxuseka observed:

"He's such a girl dad. I love how he didn't lean in or do some creepy-ish but just goofed as he should."

@MthethwaHQ joked:

"The girl is not playing with these international legends. She’s turning everyone into dancers. Proud of our girl."

@saraiGalaxy said:

"Remember what she did to Travis Scott on that Water Remix video."

@chentorresbones stated:

"Oh, I fear they did this for me, Jamie Foxx really inducted Tyla in his gang gang brainrot."

@ARedo03 joked:

"There are some things I just won’t do, and that’s one of them."

@DarrenStHill stated:

"Anybody think she's won 35 Grammys the way she carries on? Just saying. Ok, girl, you can dip it low. So can Christina Milian, whew chile!"

@sinaking_1 said:

"Jamie Foxx saw Tyla throwing it back and joined her with no hesitation."

Watch the X video below:

Tyla's national anthem performance angers SA

In more Tyla updates, the singer's fans were outraged after Tshe sang the national anthem, but they could not see her, according to Briefly News. Many fans, including Anele Mdoda, noticed how the cameras were focused on other people, and the choir which sang alongside her, but Tyla only appeared for two seconds towards the end of her performance.

Takign to X, radio personality Anele Mdoda, joked about the cameraman being a Rihanna fan. She also noticed how the camera was more focused on the backup singers, and Tyla herself.

"The director is a Rihanna fan," SHE said. In another post, Anele screamed, "You want to tell me you stayed on the backup singers longer than TYLAAAAAAAAAAA. Get serious here."

Source: Briefly News