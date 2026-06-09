Rachel Kolisi mourns the passing of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske on her Instagram Stories

Parklands College honours Connor Niske's legacy with a heartfelt tribute, emphasising his admirable qualities

A tribute assembly will be held for Connor Niske on Friday, 12 June 2026, with grief support available for students

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Rachel Kolisi mourned Parklands College's head boy. Image: rachekolisi, parklandscollege

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Rachel Kolisi has joined South Africans in mourning the passing of Parklands College Head Boy, Connor Niske. The philanthropist reacted to the news of Niske’s passing on her official Instagram account.

On Monday, 8 June 2026, Parklands College announced Connor Niske’s passing in an emotional tribute posted on its official Instagram page. The moving message honoured the young leader, whose death left the school community, friends, family, and several South Africans devastated. As tributes continued to pour in, the Falling Forward author broke her silence on the tragic news.

Rachel Kolisi mourns Parklands College head boy

On Tuesday, 9 June 2026, the mother of two reshared Parklands College’s tribute post on her Instagram stories. Rachel Kolisi was at a loss for words and let a broken heart emoji speak on her behalf.

See the screenshot below:

Rachel Kolisi mourned Parklands College Head Boy Connor Niske. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Parklands College pays heartfelt tribute to Connor Niske

Parklands College paid tribute to its late Head Boy in a heartfelt message. The institution said that Connor would not only be remembered for his values such as humility, compassion and generosity, which he exhibited in his daily life as a student.

“Connor led with kindness, integrity, and humility, bringing joy, warmth, and positivity to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” part of the tribute reads.

The institution comforted Connor Niske’s loved ones. Parklands College requested that the privacy of the Niske family be respected as they mourn Connor’s passing.

“We kindly ask that the privacy of Connor's family be respected during this difficult time. We also ask our wider community to keep Connor's friends, classmates, educators, and loved ones in their thoughts, and to approach this period with compassion, understanding, and kindness,” the statement further read.

Connor Niske’s cause of death was not made public.

Read the full tribute to Connor Niske below:

Parklands College announces tribute assembly

Parklands College shared that it will hold a tribute assembly in honour of Connor Niske on Friday, 12 June 2026, at the Curie Hall, Secondary Faculty. The institution said that Parlands alumni, learners and their parents are welcome to attend the event, which starts at 1 PM.

Parklands announced counselling support. Image: parklandscollege

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on 8 June 2026, Parklands College Wellness said that it had made its grief counsellors available to support learners during this difficult period.

“Grief affects each of us differently. You may feel sadness, shock, confusion, anger, numbness, or a mixture of emotions. Whatever you are feeling right now is valid. Please remember that you do not have to carry this alone. Our Counsellors are available to support any learner who would like to talk, ask questions, or simply spend some time in a safe space,” part of the statement read.

See the post below:

Rachel Kolisi calls for more school rugby in townships

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi reignited the debate around school rugby after attending a match in Langa with her son, Nicholas.

Social media users joined the discussion, reflecting on inequality in school sport and the need for greater integration between schools from different backgrounds.

Source: Briefly News