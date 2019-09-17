Rachel Kolisi’s bio: age, maiden name, children, husband, wedding

Rachel Kolisi is a South African fitness instructor and social media influencer. She is also a former marketing executive and event manager. To most people, Rachel is known as the wife of Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi, one of the most prolific rugby players in South Africa and the current captain of the national rugby team.

Rachel Kolisi during the 2020 SA Style Awards at the Sandton Sun Hotel Reception on November 22, 2020, in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Rachel rose to prominence following her hugely publicized dating and eventual marriage to Siya. Here is a glance at her life’s details.

Profile summary

Full name Rachel Smith Kolisi Gender Female Date of birth June 2, 1990 Rachel Kolisi's age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Grahamstown, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5’5” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-24-36 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi Children 4 (2 biological and 2 adopted) Net worth $250k-$350k Instagram @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi’s bio

How old is Rachel Kolisi? The renowned fitness trainer was born on June 2, 1990, making her 32 years old as of 2022. She was born and raised in Grahamstown, a small town in South Africa. She grew up alongside two siblings, a brother, and a sister. After completing her primary school education at a local institution, Rachel and her family relocated to Cape Town.

After finishing secondary school, Rachel joined university and pursued a bachelor's degree in event management.

Career

Rachel started her career as a marketing executive at a firm based in Cape Town. Later, she switched careers and worked as a professional events manager. She resigned from her event management role when she married Siya Kolisi.

The Rise fitness program

A short while after her marriage to Siya in 2016, Rachel co-founded the RISE program alongside her friend Tammy Rawstro. RISE is a five-week fitness program designed to challenge and transform women in their weight reduction journeys.

Why did Rachel Kolisi leave RISE? While there had been rumours that the renowned fitness instructor had left the program, an interview by the Wellness Fingerprint showed otherwise. Rachel stated that the program had grown so big, making it trickier to fit into her schedule. She pointed out one of the biggest issues as having to leave her kids behind when her and Siya are away.

Marriage and family

Siya Kolisi with his girlfriend Rachel Smith and their son Nicholas Kolisi (1) during an interview at their home on September 4, 2015, in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Nasief Manie

Rachel is the wife of Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi, one of the most popular rugby players in South Africa. How did Siya and Rachel Kolisi meet? Rachel first met the renowned rugby player in Stellenbosch via a mutual friend. Soon after the meeting, the two fell in love and started dating. The couple’s wedding was held in 2016.

How many kids does Rachel Kolisi have? Today, the two are part of a family of six. Rachel and her husband have two biological children and two adopted children. The two adopted children are Siya’s siblings and are known as Liphelo and Liyema. The couple adopted them after the death of Siya’s mother.

The couple has also been blessed with two biological children. Their first child, who is a boy, was born in 2015. His name is Nicholas Siyamthanda. The other is a girl whose name is Keziah Kolisi. She was born in 2018.

Social media presence

Rachel is only mildly active on social media and only occasionally posts on Instagram. Rachel Kolisi's Instagram account has slightly over 300k followers and slightly over a thousand posts as of December 2022. She mostly makes posts about fitness, travel, and family.

One of her most popular videos on Instagram was a Siya and Rachel Kolisi dance sequence, showing the couple dancing to Never Gonna Forget by Black Coffee.

Going back to school

In January 2022, Rachel made the decision to go back to school, citing it as one of her lifelong dreams. Talking about it, Rachel stated that she was working on finding the perfect life balance now that she had added ‘student’ to her numerous titles.

She thanked her online followers crediting them for their support in her academic journey. What is Rachel Kolisi studying? The popular fitness instructor did not reveal what she is studying in university.

Body measurements

Rachel in different outfits. Photo: @rachelkolisi (modified keywords)

Rachel is 5 feet 5 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measures 35-24-36 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Rachel.

She is one year older than her husband, who was born on 16 June 1991.

She enjoys working out and does so almost daily.

She has attended numerous talk shows related to her fitness program, RISE.

Rachel Kolisi is best known for her relationship with Siyamthanda ‘Siya’ Kolisi. Still, she has quite a lot going on for her besides her high-profile marriage, including a hugely successful fitness program.

