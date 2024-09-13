All about Laila Lockhart Kraner: Her age, net worth, movies, and more

Laila Lockhart is a budding American actress best known for her appearance as Gabby in the Netflix TV series Gabby’s Dollhouse. Her other acting credits include Black-ish, Shots Fired and The Secret of Sinchanee. But how much do you know about Laila’s personal and professional life?

Laila posing for a photo (L). The actress during the 2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish premiere (R). Photo: @lailalockhartkraner on Instagram, Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images (modified by author)

Lockhart began acting at 6, visiting showcases before signing with an agency and manager. Her role in Gabby’s Dollhouse catapulted her to stardom, giving her experience on set and in the voiceover booth. With such popularity, it is only natural for her fans to be curious about who she is when the cameras are not rolling. Laila Lockhart’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Laila Lockhart Kraner’s profile summary

Full name Laila Lockhart Kraner Famous as Laila Lockhart Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 2008 Age 16 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Boca Raton, Florida, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 4’7’’ (140 cm) Weight 42 kg (93 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Shameek and Elisa Siblings 2 (Malik and Aiden) Profession Actress Net worth Between $100,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Laila Lockhart?

From a young age, Laila has always wanted to become an actress. She concentrated on honing her skills in preparation for the competitive entertainment industry.

When asked about how she landed a role on Gabby’s Dollhouse during a 2021 interview via Mama’s Geeky YouTube channel, she replied:

I got the audition from a manager like I usually do, and I was so excited because it was all about cats, and I love them. It was a fun and exciting audition.

Actress Laila Lockhart during the 2024 Netflix Ultimate Birthday Party Inspiration Event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

How old is Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse?

The on-screen star (aged 16 as of 2024) was born on 29 May 2008 in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Laila Lockhart’s parents, Shameek and Elisa, raised her alongside her two siblings, Aiden and Malik.

Laila Lockhart’s career

Laila began attending acting classes after her family relocated from Florida to Los Angeles. She made her career debut appearing in commercials such as Chevy World Cup and ABC mouse.com.

According to her Instagram profile, Lockhart is signed to Clear Talent Group, which Susan Ossert Talent manages. Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast to play the lead role of Gabby in Gabby’s Dollhouse.

In addition, she voiced the character in all of the show’s episodes. In the live-action/animated interactive preschool show, Gabby and her cat friends, the Gabby Cats, go on adventures inside the dollhouse.

Some of her co-stars in the show include Sainty Nelson, Juliet Donenfeld and Tucker Chandler. While speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023, Gabby’s Dollhouse’s creator, Traci Paige Johnson, revealed how she knew that Laila was the perfect fit for Gabby’s character, saying:

We interviewed many girls, but Laila’s genuine energy and connection to the camera stood out. She epitomises a growth mindset and is a great role model for the little girls. In addition, Lockhart has very expressive eyebrows that she uses to connect with the kids.

Laila Lockhart during a 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

What movies has Laila Lockhart been in?

Below is a summary of Laila Lockhart’s movies and television shows, according to her IMDb profile:

Year Movies/TV shows Roles 2021-2022 Gabby’s Dollhouse Gabby 2021 The Secret of Sinchanee Ava Donovan 2019 NOS4A2 Kid #3 2017 Shots Fired Kai 2016-2018 Black-ish Young Rainbow

What is Laila Lockhart’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Laila’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful acting career.

FAQs

At 16, Lockhart has found her niche and is slowly raising her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What ethnicity is Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse?

With a Russian-Jewish mother and a Dominican dad, Laila grew up being familiar with English, Russian and Spanish.

How tall is Laila Lockhart?

Gabby’s Dollhouse actress Laila is 4 feet 7 inches (140 cm) tall and weighs 42 kg (93 lbs). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Actress Laila Lockhart Kraner during the Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood in 2022. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Who is Laila Lockhart Kraner’s husband?

Judging by her age, the teenager is still in school and focusing on her education and career. She is presumably single.

Laila Lockhart is a rising on-screen star widely recognised for her roles in various films and TV shows. Having started her career at a tender age, she is popularly known for starring in Gabby’s Dollhouse in the lead role of Gabby.

