Kelly LeBrock’s net worth: How rich is the ‘Weird Science’ star?

Kelly LeBrock made headlines in the 80s, appearing in magazine covers and starring in TV commercials and films. Not only was she known for her acting prowess, but also her striking good looks that often turned heads in the streets. Due to her illustrious career, fans are particularly interested in Kelly LeBrock’s net worth. How did she make her millions?

Kelly LeBrock at The Beverly Hilton in 2023 (L). The actress during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival (R). Photo; Tommaso Boddi, Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you have ever heard the famous catchphrase, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”, then you have found the person it originated from. American-English actress and model Kelly LeBrock is best known for starring in Weird Science. In addition, she is widely recognised as the ex-wife of renowned actor Steven Seagal. Find out more about her career achievements and earnings.

Kelly LeBrock’s profile summary

Full name Kelly LeBrock Gender Female Date of birth 24 March 1960 Age 64 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace New York City, USA Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8” (173 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Victor Drai, Steven Seagal, Fred Steck Children 3 Parents Harold Arthur and Maria Cecilia Profession Actress, supermodel Years active 967-present Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

What is Kelly LeBrock’s net worth in 2024?

According to Ando Money, Kelly is worth $10 million. She has amassed this wealth thanks to her successful endeavours in the film and modelling industry.

During an August 2018 interview with Bert Martinez, LeBrock shared some of her secrets to success, saying:

When it comes to acting roles, I have always followed my heart. It has never been about money or fame for me.

A 1981 portrait of American-British actress and model Kelly LeBrock. Photo: John Kisch Archive

Source: Original

Below is a breakdown of the revenue-generating channels that have significantly contributed to Kelly’s financial portfolio over the years:

Modelling

LeBrock made her modelling debut in 1976 at age 16. However, her breakthrough came at 19 when she was featured in Vogue magazine. Shortly after, Kelly inked a contract with Christian Dior to work for the label for 30 days a year.

She subsequently graced numerous magazine covers and became one of Eileen Ford’s most in-demand models. In addition, LeBrock was appointed Pantene shampoo’s commercial spokeswoman.

Film

Kelly LeBrock’s career in the film industry began with a role in the 1984 romantic comedy film The Woman in Red. The following year, she played Lisa in Weird Science. But despite her popularity and high demand, LeBrock took a hiatus from acting for five years.

Kelly LeBrock during the 2019 Beverly Hills Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

In 1990, she returned to the big screens, starring in Hard to Kill alongside her then-spouse, Steven. Take a look at Kelly LeBrock’s film list:

Betrayal of the Dove (1993)

(1993) Tracks of a Killer (1995)

(1995) Wrongfully Accused (1998)

(1998) Gamers: The Movie (2006)

(2006) Hidden Affairs (2013)

(2013) A Prince for Christmas (2015)

Why did Kelly LeBrock quit acting?

‌After her widely publicised divorce from Seagal in 1996, Kelly decided to trade her glamourous life in Hollywood for a simpler life. While speaking to Fox News in August 2017, she revealed the reason behind the career move, stating:

Hollywood was not the place I wanted to raise my kids. I did not want them to focus on the negative aspects of my divorce. So, I moved to the hills, where I have lived without a TV for 25 years. I knew I could always make a career comeback but never gain my kids back.

Now that Kelly LeBrock’s children are grown, she appears in various films and TV shows. In 2017, she featured on the Lifetime docuseries Growing Up Supermodel alongside her daughter Arissa, a plus-size model.

Kelly LeBrock’s house

The Hard Bounty star currently lives on a ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley. As per the Los Angeles Times, Kelly and her ex-husband, Steven, paid $2.85 million for the property in the late 1980s.

In 1990, they paid $1.75 million for an additional 100 acres next door. Today, the actress leases at least 50 acres of the property to wineries for growing grapes.

Model Kelly LeBrock during the 58th Taormina Film Fest in 2012. Photo: Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Kelly LeBrock is a name that became synonymous with beauty and allure. Here are some frequently asked questions about The Woman in Red star:

How old is Kelly LeBrock?

LeBrock (aged 64 as of 2024) was born on 24 March 1960 in New York City, USA, but she grew up in the Kensington area of London. Kelly’s dad, Harold Arthur, was French-Canadian, while her mom, Maria Cecilia, is of Northern Irish descent.

What is Kelly LeBrock’s height?

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. She features brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Who is Kelly LeBrock married to?

Kelly exchanged nuptials with restaurateur and film producer Victor Drai in 1984. However, their marriage hit the rocks two years later, and they divorced. From 1987 to 1996, she was married to Steven Seagal.

Their divorce cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of separation. In July 2007, the actress married retired investment banker Fred Steck; they divorced the following year. She is presently single.

Kelly LeBrock and Steven Seagal during the 16th Annual American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Awards in 1988. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

How many children did Kelly LeBrock have with Steven Seagal?

The ex-couple share three children: Annaliza (born in 1987), Dominic (born in 1990) and Arrisa (born in 1993). The actress is the proud grandmother of three.

What is Steven Seagal’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the martial artist and screenwriter is worth $14 million. Since 1991, multiple women have accused him of sexual assault or harassment, greatly affecting his career.

Over the years, Kelly LeBrock’s net worth has piqued fans’ interest, with many eager to uncover how rich the Weird Science star is. While she now prefers a more reserved life, her contribution to film and fashion continues to resonate with fans from the 80s and beyond.

