Suni Lee's net worth: Olympic star's earnings and endorsements

It is generally known that professional athletes earn seven digits within a few hours of exhibiting their talents. It is no wonder Suni Lee's net worth has become a hot topic ever since she helped Team USA bag gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. But how much does the American artistic gymnast earn turning, twisting and tumbling on the bars, beams and floors?

Suni Lee at The Times Square EDITION Hotel in 2024 (L). The athlete during the 2024 Summer Olympics (R). Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, Andy Cheung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Suni is the first Hmong-American Olympian. She is a six-time member of the US women’s national gymnastics team. In 2021, Sports Illustrated named her Female Athlete of the Year. In addition, Lee was listed among the world’s most influential people by Time. Discover her professional achievements and earnings.

Suni Lee's profile summary

Full name Sunisa Lee Nickname Suni Gender Female Date of birth 9 March 2003 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Alma mater South St. Paul Secondary Height 5 feet (152 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Yeev Thoj and John Lee (step-dad) Half-siblings 5 Profession Artistic gymnast Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram TikTok X(Twitter)

What is Suni Lee’s net worth in 2024?

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the Minnesota native is worth $5 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious sporting career, which includes victories on the gymnastic mats and lucrative deals with world-renowned brands.

However, Lee’s journey has not been smooth. In March 2023, she was diagnosed with two kidney diseases that almost forced her to hang her leotard for good. Fortunately, with proper medical attention and a strong support system, Suni made a comeback.

In July 2024, she narrated her inspiration story to a few reporters after securing a spot on the US gymnastics team, saying:

I constantly contemplated quitting when I was sick because I never thought I would get to where I am now. While I did not want to let myself down, the people around me kept me grounded and motivated.

The gymnast during the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Original

What is Sunisa Lee’s salary?

Although the International Olympic Committee does not directly pay athletes for their wins, many countries offer some financial reward to their greats.

According to a report by CNBC, the US pays its athletes $38,000 for gold, $23,000 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze medals. Suni earned $75,000 for her medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, per EssentiallySports.

How does Suni Lee make her money?

Today, Lee ranks among the top echelons of the gymnastics world thanks to her resilience. Below is a breakdown of the revenue streams that significantly contribute to her wealth:

Suni Lee’s gymnastic career

When Suni was 6, her father built her a balance beam from a mattress after seeing her interest in gymnastics. In NCAA Gymnastics, she represented the Auburn Tigers gymnastics team, bagging a championship on balance beam.

Coaching under Jess Graba, Lee made her international debut at the 2019 City of Jesolo in Italy, where she won gold for the US. The sportswoman took part in her first world championship in October 2019, winning silver on the floor and bronze on uneven bars.

Additionally, she helped her team win silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics. This performance made Suni a prominent figure among most sports enthusiasts. During the 2024 Summer Olympics, she won a bronze medal in the all-around final.

Sunisa Lee during the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final at Bercy Arena in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker

Source: Getty Images

A sizable chunk of Lee’s wealth comes from the million-dollar deals she has inked with multiple high-end companies, including Kim Kardashian's clothing brand, SKIMS.

In 2022, Axios named her one of the most marketable NCAA athletes. Not only do these contracts increase her marketability, but they also cement Suni’s place in the competitive world of sports. Take a look at some brands the Hmong starlet has worked with:

L'Oréal

Toyota

Marriott

Invisalign

Gatorade

Target

LEGO

Amazon

Social media career

Suni commands a huge online following. As of 14 October 2024, she boasts 3.5 million TikTok followers and 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

With such numbers, the sportswoman earns substantial wealth through ad revenue and sponsored posts. These social media platforms also offer her a channel to document her journey from an average gymnast to an Olympic champion.

Television appearances

In 2021, Lee competed on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing fifth place. According to Parade, contestants earn $125,000 starring in the American dance TV series.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee during the 2024 match-up between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Photo: Michael Chang

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Suni’s inspirational journey from an average gymnast to a celebrated Olympic champion is nothing short of remarkable. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Suni Lee?

The renowned athlete (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 9 March 2003 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

Regarding her education, she attended Battle Creek Elementary before proceeding to South St. Paul Secondary. In 2021, Lee enrolled at Auburn University but left due to health issues.

What is Suni Lee’s nationality?

Lee’s mom, Yeev Thoj, immigrated from Laos to the US as a child. The sportswoman is of Hmong descent and holds American nationality.

What happened to Suni Lee’s dad?

Suni was raised by her mom’s longtime partner, John Lee, since she was 2. She considers him to be her dad. Sadly, in 2019, John fell off a ladder and is presently using a wheelchair.

Is Suni Lee married?

Lee is presently single. However, she was previously romantically involved with USC cornerback Jaylin Smith.

What is Suni Lee’s height?

The Minnesota native stands 5 feet (152 cm) tall and weighs 50 kilograms (110 lbs). She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Suni Lee during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Where does Suni Lee live now?

Sunisa still resides in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Between 2022 and 2023, she briefly resided in Auburn, Alabama, while competing for Auburn University.

Suni Lee’s net worth is a testament to her highly rewarding Olympic prize money, profitable brand deals, and impactful social media presence. With every win, she continues becoming a sports industry household name.

