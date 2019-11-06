Douw Steyn’s bio: age, children, wife, education, cars, house, net worth

You only hear about Douw Steyn when it comes to properties and riches. The BGL Group founder has been linked to Nelson Mandela severally. He is among the wealthiest people in South Africa.

Douw Steyn is among the top African billionaires. He was also a close friend of Nelson Mandela and even hosted him for some months at his Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa after being released from prison in 1990. Most people are usually interested in knowing how he got so much wealth.

Profile summary

Full name Douw Gerbrand Steyn Organization founded BGL Group Birthdate 19 December 1952 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 69 years (as of December 2022) Nationality South African Education Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Carolyn Steyn Children Tjaart Steyn Net worth £2.1 billion (about R42 billion)

Douw Steyn's biography

Douw Gerbrand Steyn was born on 19th December 1952.

What is Douw Steyn's age?

Douw is 69 years old as of December 2022.

Douw Steyn's education

Douw attended school in Linden in Johannesburg and earned a degree from Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education in 1978.

Who is Douw Steyn's wife?

Douw Steyn's wife is Carolyn Steyn. Most people refer to her as 'the billionaire's wife. She did not earn fame through her husband. Carolyn moved from Johannesburg to Hollywood to be an actress.

She found a breakthrough ten years after she relocated to the USA. She has been featured in numerous best-selling Hollywood movies. Besides acting, Carolyn runs a philanthropic initiative called 67 Blankets. It helps needy South Africans as a way of commemorating Nelson Mandela's life and legacy.

Douw Steyn and Carolyn Barkhuizen's wedding was held in Saxon Boutique Hotel in February 2013. Graca Machel, Michael de Pinna, and Timothy Moloi were among prominent figures in attendance. According to Carolyn Steyn's Instagram profile, she is currently a film producer, actress, voice artist, and francophile.

Who are Douw Steyn's children?

Douw Steyn's family stays away from the limelight. His son is Tjaart Steyn.

Douw Steyn's career history

He began as a quantity surveyor at Eskom Mega Watt Park and ventured into the insurance business in 1992. Douw Steyn's BGL Group is popular in the UK.

What is Douw Steyn's worth?

Douw Steyn's net worth of £2.1 billion (about R42 billion) makes him among the 100 wealthiest people worldwide in 2022. The South African tycoon was 79th in 2021. The Steyn and his family’s fortune increased by £50m (about R991m) in 2022.

Below are some of this billionaire's assets and businesses:

Douw Steyn's BGL Group

Douw has invested heavily in the insurance business. He established the BGL Group in 1992 in Orton Southgate, Peterborough, England. Home and vehicle insurance are the company's primary services. It has numerous supplementary products like legal protection, breakdown, and personal accident covers. BGL Group is the parent company of Comparethemarket.com.

Douw Steyn's house

The South African billionaire turned the house he hosted Nelson Mandela in into a luxurious hotel called Palazzo Steyn. Douw Steyn's house is among the most expensive homes in South Africa. The property is worth around R250 million and sits on a 3,000-square-metre piece of land.

Its construction was finalized around 2016. The interior has a classic Italian design, while the exterior features architectural styles from the Middle East, Europe, Africa and India. SABC lifestyle program, Top Billing, showcased the house.

Who is the Steyn City owner?

Douw Steyn's Steyn City estate stretches across 2000 acres of lush and verdant parkland between Pretoria and Johannesburg. The South African tycoon's residential city has a Nicklaus design championship golf course, a 300-metre lagoon, Ultimate Helistop, and numerous premium lifestyle amenities. Its luxurious homes and city apartments are surrounded by nature. The Steyn City Properties are under CEO Mark Bailie.

Douw Steyn's cars

Douw owns many stylish rides, including a custom-made 2010 Rolls-Royce (Douwmobile).

Did Douw Steyn and Donne Botha marry?

Donne Botha was a personal trainer when she met Steyn at a party in 2005 in Sandton. They dated from 2005 to 2009 and had an extravagant ceremony in a London-based hotel in 2007. Donne claimed in 2014 that they married and sued for half of his estate.

She also wanted R100 000 per month until his death or remarriage. Botha said they returned to Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg after the London ceremony. Hence, their union was not registered due to short notice.

The duo needed two weeks to get a marriage license. She also revealed that they continued to travel together until they ended their relationship in 2009. Douw called British solicitor Adrian Christmas as his witness before the court.

Christmas said Douw called him shortly before the "blessing ceremony" to say he could not comply with the special marriage license requirements in time as per English law.

Christmas also testified he was summoned to the couple's home a few months after the ceremony because they wanted a cohabiting arrangement. He presented a document that proved the R1 million Botha should get if they broke up.

Reverend Canon Simon Wilkinson said there was no reference to marriage, wedding, union, groom or bride when he presided over their London ceremony.

He also stated he was not authorized to perform a civil wedding ceremony as a clergyman. The Durban High Court ruled in August 2021 that they never married and recommended a punitive cost order against Botha.

Who is Douw Steyn?

He is a South African billionaire and the founder/owner of the BGL Group company.

How did Douw Steyn make his money?

He established the BGL Group (insurance company) in the UK in 1992 and later ventured into real estate and hotels. Some of Douw's grand properties in South Africa are the Steyn City residential estate and the Palazzo Steyn hotel.

What insurance company does Douw Steyn own?

The South African billionaire owns the BGL Group (insurance company) in the UK.

Facts about Douw Steyn

He owns a charity organization called the Douw Steyn Family Trust.

Douw pledged R320 million to South Africa in April 2020 as a coronavirus relief donation through his charity foundation.

The billionaire does not own a verified social media account.

He usually avoids attention from the public and being on the spotlight.

Douw Steyn has been among the top richest men in South Africa for a long time. Owing to his entrepreneurial nature, the billionaire invests in lucrative sectors like rental properties and insurance covers. His investments fetch very high returns.

