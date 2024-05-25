Who is Falynn Pina? Meet businessman Simon Guobadia's ex-wife

Falynn Pina (formerly Guobadia) is an American model and reality TV star known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She made headlines with her high-profile divorce from Atlanta-based Nigerian businessman Simon Goubadia after he started dating and married her friend from RHOA, Porsha Williams.

Falynn was born in Florida but currently calls Atlanta home. She met and married Simon when she was already a mother of three. After their divorce, she got engaged and had another child, while Simon is currently in the middle of his divorce from Porsha after over one year of marriage.

Falynn Pina's profile summary

Full name Falynn Pina Date of birth May 13, 1989 Age 35 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Gender Female Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Simon Guobadia (2019 to July 2021) Children Four Siblings 9 Profession Model, reality TV star, businesswoman, author Agency reMade Management Social media Instagram Website falynnguobadia.com

Falynn Guobadia's age

Simon Guobadia's ex-wife, Falynn, is 35 years old in 2024. She was born on May 13, 1989, as the second eldest of ten siblings.

Falynn Pina's nationality

The reality TV star is an American citizen. She originates from Panama City, Florida, United States and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Falynn Pina and Simon Guobadia's marriage

Simon and Falynn tied the knot in June 2019 after about three years of dating. She was 26, while the entrepreneur was 55 and on his third marriage.

Guobadia filed for divorce in January 2021 and later withdrew the case. In February of the same year, he filed for divorce for a second time. The couple announced their split about two months later in April and reached a settlement in July 2021.

Why did Falynn Pina and Simon Guobadia divorce?

Simon accused the RHOA alum of being unfaithful to him with Jaylan Banks in a since-deleted Instagram post (via ET). He wrote in part;

Let's start with why I filed for divorce. Let's start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce.

There were also speculations that Simon had been unfaithful in the marriage after he proposed to Porsha Williams a few months after filing for divorce. Porsha clarified in a since-deleted Instagram post (via E! News) that she did not break up the marriage.

For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives.

During her appearance on the Up and Adam show, Falynn told host Adam Newell that Williams had no role in the failure of her marriage.

No one has that power over my life, my husband's life, and our marriage. However, Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all.

Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks' relationship

Jaylan Banks and Falynn were friends when she was still married to Simon. They started dating in early 2021 after her separation from the Atlanta-based businessman.

The couple revealed they were engaged in October 2021. In February 2023, they announced they were parting ways in a joint Instagram post that has since been deleted.

It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple. Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken.

Falynn Guobadia's kids

The RHOA alum did not have kids with Simon Guobadia, but she is a mother of four, including three sons and a daughter. She welcomed her first child, son Troy when she was 17 years old. She also has sons, Liam and Dylan, from a previous relationship.

Falynn and her ex-fiancée Jaylan Banks welcomed daughter Emma Sang Pina in November 2021. In January 2023, the reality TV star announced on Instagram that she had lost her unborn child with Jaylan. She uploaded a picture of her lying in a hospital bed with the caption;

Last night, the Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much

What does Falynn Pina do for a living?

Pina is a fashion model signed to reMade Management and is currently an ambassador for FashionNova. She has also worked for Bfyne clothing brand, Pretty Little Thing, and Drinkbiolyte.

She is also an entrepreneur with a petroleum logistics company. She previously revealed she was into real estate and art.

I own a petroleum logistics company that I started before the age of 30. I am a real estate investor. I paint abstract art. I carry a successful BLACK man's legacy.

Falynn is a published author. She released her memoir, Sinless, in August 2022. She appeared on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after being introduced as Porsha Williams' friend.

How much is Falynn Guobadia worth?

Falynn Guobadia's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million, according to various sources, including Reality Tidbit and Monsters & Critics. Her main sources of income are modelling and her business ventures.

FAQs

Falynn Pina gained instant fame after her feature on RHOA and the drama surrounding her marriage to Simon Goubadia. Here are some frequently asked questions about the model;

How long was Simon married to Falynn?

The former couple was married for two years. They tied the knot in June 2019 and announced their separation in April 2021. Their divorce was finalized in July 2021.

How much did Falynn get in divorce from Simon?

Simon paid Falynn $50,000 as an equitable division payment in addition to $153,725.34 worth of profit from the property they shared. She did not receive any alimony because a prenup agreement was in place.

Did Falynn and Jaylan have a baby?

Falynn and Jaylan welcomed their first child together, daughter Emma Sang Pina, in November 2021. The couple lost an unborn child in January 2023.

How many kids does Falynn have?

The model has four children. She has three sons from previous relationships and a daughter with fiancée Jaylan Banks.

Falynn Pina has moved on from her messy divorce with Simon Guobadia. Although her next relationship did not work out, she is focused on her modelling and motherhood, as seen from her Instagram posts.

