Who is Simon Guobadia? Age, first wife, children, career, profiles, net worth

Simon Guobadia is a successful entrepreneur and producer with more than a decade of working. He has established several companies without giving up. Some have closed down, but the entrepreneur has always found a new venture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Guobadia attends The Fight For Fibroids Atlanta Awareness Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Simon Guobadia is a successful entrepreneur engaged in various business ventures. He is the founder and CEO of SIMCOL Group, Time and Buckhead Bottle Bar and American Cut. Additionally, he has worked in the entertainment industry as a film producer.

Simon Guobadia’s profile summary

Full name : Simon Guobadia

: Simon Guobadia Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 2 1964

June 2 1964 Age : 57 years old

: 57 years old Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth: Georgia, United States

Georgia, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8''

5' 8'' Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Black

Black Sibling: Mary Awo-Osagie

Mary Awo-Osagie Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner : Porsha Williams

: Porsha Williams Children : Five

: Five College/University : Loyola College Ibadan, University of the District of Columbia

: Loyola College Ibadan, University of the District of Columbia Profession: Entrepreneur, film producer

Entrepreneur, film producer Net worth: $40 million

$40 million Instagram: @iamsimonguobadia

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Simon Guobadia’s biography

The producer was born on June 2, 1964, in Georgia, United States. He is 57 years old as of 2022. He belongs to an American nationality. The entrepreneur has one sister, Mary Awo-Osagie.

He attended Loyola College Ibadan in Nigeria. Later, he enrolled at the University of the District of Columbia, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1993. He graduated with a major in business administration and accounting in 1993.

Career

Guobadia attends Made in Lagos Tour After Party at Republic Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Guobadia is the founder and CEO of various companies. Before establishing his companies, he was a tax manager in Deloitte's management consulting firm in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He worked for the company from August 2004 to December 2006.

He established SIMCOL Group in January 2007 and became the company’s first CEO. The company held many legal entities, including petroleum suppliers and transport. The company was based in Atlanta, Georgia and was declared bankrupt in 2014.

He went on to establish the Time and Buckhead Bottle Bar in 2012. He invested more than $3.8 million in the bar’s operations. Unfortunately, it closed down in 2014. In 2016, he opened American Cut at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

The producer joined KLC Petroleum Transport LLC as CEO in January 2019. Later, the focused entrepreneur established Simon's restaurants. Unfortunately, however, Simon's restaurants, like many other businesses, were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were forced to close in May 2020.

Besides managing the companies, he has worked as a film producer. Simon Guobadia's movies contain motion pictures. The movies are Son of the South (2020), Kill (2019), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre (2013), and Jail Dogs (2012).

Wife and children

He married his first wife, Karron English, a fashion designer who works at the Arts Institute of Atlanta as a professor. Together they had four children. The children are Quentin Guobadia, Nicole Guobadia, Benjamin Guobadia, and Christian Guobadia. However, Karron and Simon's marriage did not last as they divorced.

The producer also had a relationship with the plus-size model, Connie Andrea Riviera. Simon and Connie had a daughter. Unfortunately, the duo's relationship did not last long either.

Guobadia met his second wife, Falynn Guobadia, before 2019. Falynn is The Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Simon and Falynn got married on June 14, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Like Simon, Falynn was in another relationship where she had three children.

The couple, however, divorced in April 2021. He alleged that Falynn cheated on him with an entrepreneur and was pregnant from him. The allegations came after Falynn posted a clip of a tell-all interview she was conducting regarding the breakdown of their relationship. Guobadia later filed their divorce.

Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration at Republic in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

After the divorce, he started dating Porsha Williams in May 2021. After a month of dating, Simon and Porsha got engaged. The love birds are still dating but not yet married.

Simon Guobadia’s net worth

Guobadia has ventured into several fields. All the ventures were money-making. He has worked as a CEO of his own companies and other companies. Besides, he has also produced films. Through them, the entrepreneur has made a good fortune. As of 2022, Simon's net worth is $40 million.

Simon Guobadia’s fast facts

What is Simon Guobadia's age? He was born on June 2, 1964; therefore, he is 57 years old as of 2022. Who was Simon Guobadia's first wife? His first wife is Karron English, a fashion designer who works at the Arts Institute of Atlanta as a professor. Who is Simon Guobadia ex-wife? He has two ex-wives, Karron English and Falynn. Who are Simon Guobadia's kids? The children are Quentin, Nicole, Benjamin, Ximena, and Christian. How much is Simon Guobadia's house worth? His house has an estimated net worth of $4 688,000. Who is Simon Guobadia's spouse currently? He is currently dating Orsha Williams. What is Guobadia's net worth? As of 2022, Simon’s net worth is $40 million. Is Simon Guobadia rich? Yes, he has expensive cars, a private jet, and a massive house. What does Porsha's fiancé Simon do for a living? Porsha is a model, actress, singer and television personality.

With all the achievements he has made, Simon Guobadia is, without a doubt, a focused businessman. He has found success through investing and engaging himself in various money-making ventures. Although his marital relationships have been shaky, he has never allowed them to affect his endeavours.

READ ALSO: Who is Ben Mallah? Age, children, wife, house, career, net worth, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Ben Mallah. He is a real estate mogul best known for owning high-end properties, hotels, residential buildings, and commercial properties across the U.S.

The real estate tycoon's fame and success have increased over the years. He has several investments, including hospitality, real estate, luxury suites, and apartments.

Source: Briefly News