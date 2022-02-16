Zach Avery’s jail sentence, ex-wife, children, movies, band, profiles, net worth

Zach Avery is an upcoming American actor and convicted felon from Los Angeles. He gained widespread media attention in April 2021 after being arrested in connection to a massive Hollywood Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of about $650 million. He pleaded guilty in October 2021 and was sentenced in February 2022. Keep reading for more fascinating revelations.

Zach Avery is not a big name in Hollywood, and neither was he the successful businessman he purported to be. As an actor, he has made appearances in several low-budget films that could not have afforded him the lavish lifestyle he led in Los Angeles. Instead, he collected money from unsuspecting investors after faking movie deals with Netflix and HBO in exchange for high returns.

Zach Avery’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Zachary Joseph Horwitz

Zachary Joseph Horwitz Date of birth: 5th December 1986

5th December 1986 Age: 35 years in 2022

35 years in 2022 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States

Berkeley, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish Height: 6 feet (1.83 m)

6 feet (1.83 m) Gender: Male

Male Marital Status: In the process of divorce

In the process of divorce Wife: Mallory Hagedorn (since 2014)

Mallory Hagedorn (since 2014) Children: One, son Jaxon

One, son Jaxon Parents: Susan Kozlowski

Susan Kozlowski Education: Indiana University, Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Indiana University, Chicago School of Professional Psychology Profession: Actor

Actor Known for: Defrauding Hollywood investors in a massive Ponzi scheme

Defrauding Hollywood investors in a massive Ponzi scheme Criminal status: Convicted felon

Convicted felon Prison sentence: 20 years

20 years Zach Avery’s Instagram: Deleted

Deleted Twitter: @_zachavery

Zach Avery’s early life and education

The con actor was born on 5th December 1986 in Berkeley, California, the United States, to mother Susan Krupitsky. Zach Avery’s age in 2022 is 35 years, and he has Jewish roots. His parents divorced when he was 10, and he relocated to Indiana, where he stayed with his mom and stepdad.

The actor had dreams of pursuing an NFL career and even played football for Indiana University, where he studied Psychology. However, his sporting ambition was cut short after sustaining an injury. After graduating, he enrolled at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology to pursue a Doctoral program.

Zach Avery’s wife and children

The B-movies actor was married to Mallory Hagedorn, a Los Angeles-based hairstylist. The couple met in college and tied the knot in October 2014 at the Four Seasons Los Angeles. They share a son, Jaxon, who was born in 2017. It is not known if there are other Zach Avery children.

Zach Avery’s wife filed for divorce in April 2021 at the Los Angeles County Superior Courts, soon after her husband was arrested in connection to a massive Hollywood Ponzi scheme. She also filed to get full custody of her son Jaxon.

Zach Avery’s Ponzi scheme and arrest

The con actor was arrested in April 2021 in Los Angeles in connection to federal fraud. It is reported that between 2014 and 2019, he received about $650 million in loans to his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC. More than 200 investors, including his closest friends and their families, were duped into giving him the money in what would later turn out to be fraudulent film licensing deals.

He told his investors that the money would be used to buy film distribution rights to movies that would later be licensed to Netflix and HBO. The SEC released a report revealing that the actor never worked with the two entertainment giants.

Zach Avery used to show his investors fake agreements and emails and promised them returns in excess of 35%. He convinced them that his 1inMM Productions company, which he established in 2013, had made international film distributions, including the Kickboxer.

The actor would then use some of the cash to repay earlier investors as returns for their investment. Zach also used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

In May 2021, the actor was charged with five counts of securities fraud, six counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of securities fraud.

Zach Avery’s jail sentence

The con investor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on 14th February 2022. The US District Judge Mark C. Scarsi also ordered him to pay back over $230 million, which he took Hollywood investors through his 1inMM company.

Zach Avery’s career

Zach was an upcoming actor and was yet to find a strong footing in the American entertainment industry. He has been in several low-budget films in which he played minor roles. Some of Zach Avery’s movies and TV shows in 2022 include:

The Devil Below (2021)

(2021) Last Moment of Clarity (2020)

(2020) The White Crow biopic (2018)

biopic (2018) Trespassers /Hell Is Where Home Is (2018)

(2018) Farming (2018)

(2018) Fury (2014)

(2014) G.E.D (2009)

The actor co-established 1inMM Productions company in 2013 alongside the Hallivis brothers. Zachary later co-founded One Key Entertainment.

Zach Avery’s net worth

Horwitz had amassed a net worth of about $5 million. Among his pricey assets was a multi-million family home in the Beverlywood area of Los Angeles. The mansion was sold in May 2021 for $5.9 million after his arrest.

Zach Avery’s height

The convicted actor stands at 6 feet (1.83 m). He has hazel eyes and black hair. Zach’s birth sign is Sagittarius, and he has Jewish roots.

Zach Avery had found immense Hollywood success by defrauding unsuspecting investors. His sentencing is not enough to repay victims but prevented him from lying to more people. However, the sad reality is that the world has many Ponzi schemes that are yet to be discovered, and others are run by powerful cartels with connections in high places.

