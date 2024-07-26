Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena signing a long-term contract extension at Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns were determined to secure the 27-year-old's future after he attracted interest from clubs in Europe and Asia

Local football fans praised the decision as they believe Sundowns has guaranteed their success next season by holding onto their star player

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena has extended his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Teboho Mokoena has ended speculation over his future by extending his stay at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old midfielder has reportedly signed a deal to keep him at Sundowns until 2029 after he was linked with a move to Qatar club Al-Wakrah and European clubs.

Teboho Mokoena will stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mokoena signed a new deal at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club is happy Mokoena followed in the footsteps of Ronwen Williams and has treated the extension like the arrival of a new player.

The source said:

"Tebza is an essential player at this club, and they have been determined to keep him here because he plays a key role. The club has strengthened in many departments, and keeping Tebza at the club is seen as a reinforcement in the midfield."

Since joining Sundowns in 2022, Mokoena has been impressive for the PSL champions and was crowned the PSL Player of the Season after the 2023/2024 campaign.

Fans praised Sundowns

Local football fans praised Sundowns on social media after they successfully negotiated the new contract for the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Ngobeni Hlamulo Reuben praised the decision:

"That means Sundowns will win three Betway Prem titles in a row."

Alex Khendlas Khanyile congratulated Mokoena:

"Very good, boy."

Greatjoy Moyo said Mokeona made the right choice:

"Tebogo knows where his bread is buttered, and at Sundowns, he knows it's buttered on both sides."

Tshepo Leseli had other hopes:

"You will never smell overseas. I thought you were ready to face the world."

Royal Kgoroxi backed Mokoena:

"Good decision, Tebza."

