Nasty C Heads to Zimbabwe, Fans Excited: “I Can’t Wait To See the Music Come Alive”
- South African rapper Nasty C will perform at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown on Saturday, 26 April
- The event will feature a star-studded line-up of Zimbabwean and South African talent
- Zimbabwean fans expressed excitement and nostalgia, while others from Uganda and West Africa asked for tour dates in their countries
Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C is headed to Zimbabwe for a performance at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event. The Hell Naw hitmaker is coming off his highly successful 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour.
Nasty C heads to Zimbabwe for Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown
Nasty C, born David Junior Ngcobo, took to his official X account on Thursday, 24 April and updated his fans on his next gig. The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper disclosed that he will be in Zimbabwe over the weekend. The post reads:
“Zimbabwe, be seeing you this weekend 🇿🇼 🔥”
Nasty C is one of the musicians billed to perform at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event in Zimbabwe’s second biggest city, Bulawayo, on Saturday, 26 April.
Fans react to Nasty C's announcement
In the comments, Nasty C’s Zimbabwean fans erupted with anticipation. The independent artist's fans from other African countries asked when he would be performing in their countries.
Here are some of the reactions:
@UncleGarwe claimed:
“There was a time when we used to be excited when seeing this.”
@JellyfromtheB remarked:
“You've been on my playlist for years, man. I can't wait to see the music come alive.”
@T_a_t_e_n_d_a joked:
“No problem, my bro. Please come by Chigovanyika when you arrive.”
@HEKalanzi asked:
“When are you coming back to Uganda?”
@Jahsoul8 remarked:
“There are some Ivyson fans in West Africa too🫠”
Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event details and ticket prices
Apart from Nasty C, the event, organised by Harris Entertainment, will feature Zimbabwean and South African artists Winky D, Uncle Waffles, Zee Nxumalo, EEMOH, DJ Tira, Emtee, Enzo Ishall, Oriyano, Bazooker, Killer T, and Mzoe 7.
The Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown will be hosted at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) (ZIEC) main arena. General tickets are priced at US$15, while VIP tickets cost US$40 and VVIP tickets are available for US$70. Tickets can be purchased at select locations.
The show was initially scheduled for Queens Sports Club but was relocated following Zimbabwe Cricket and Bulawayo City Council’s objection to the use of the venue to host a non-cricketing event.
Queens Sports Club is set to host a Test series pitting Zimbabwe against South Africa and New Zealand in June and August.
Top SA celebrity booking fees in 2025
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously listed the top South African celebrity booking fees in 2025. Nasty C made the list at number 4 with his estimated booking fee of R100,000.
He was one of two rappers in the top 5. The list also has only 4 rappers on it, with the majority of the acts being DJs especially those in the Amapiano genre.
