South African rapper Nasty C will perform at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown on Saturday, 26 April

The event will feature a star-studded line-up of Zimbabwean and South African talent

Zimbabwean fans expressed excitement and nostalgia, while others from Uganda and West Africa asked for tour dates in their countries

Nasty C is scheduled to perform in Zimbabwe. Image: Gareth Cattermole, Dereck Green/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C is headed to Zimbabwe for a performance at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event. The Hell Naw hitmaker is coming off his highly successful 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour.

Nasty C heads to Zimbabwe for Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown

Nasty C, born David Junior Ngcobo, took to his official X account on Thursday, 24 April and updated his fans on his next gig. The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper disclosed that he will be in Zimbabwe over the weekend. The post reads:

“Zimbabwe, be seeing you this weekend 🇿🇼 🔥”

Nasty C is one of the musicians billed to perform at the 9th edition of the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event in Zimbabwe’s second biggest city, Bulawayo, on Saturday, 26 April.

Fans react to Nasty C's announcement

In the comments, Nasty C’s Zimbabwean fans erupted with anticipation. The independent artist's fans from other African countries asked when he would be performing in their countries.

Here are some of the reactions:

@UncleGarwe claimed:

“There was a time when we used to be excited when seeing this.”

@JellyfromtheB remarked:

“You've been on my playlist for years, man. I can't wait to see the music come alive.”

@T_a_t_e_n_d_a joked:

“No problem, my bro. Please come by Chigovanyika when you arrive.”

@HEKalanzi asked:

“When are you coming back to Uganda?”

@Jahsoul8 remarked:

“There are some Ivyson fans in West Africa too🫠”

Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown event details and ticket prices

Apart from Nasty C, the event, organised by Harris Entertainment, will feature Zimbabwean and South African artists Winky D, Uncle Waffles, Zee Nxumalo, EEMOH, DJ Tira, Emtee, Enzo Ishall, Oriyano, Bazooker, Killer T, and Mzoe 7.

Nasty C performs in Zimbabwe alongside Uncle Waffles and DJ Tira. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

The Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown will be hosted at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) (ZIEC) main arena. General tickets are priced at US$15, while VIP tickets cost US$40 and VVIP tickets are available for US$70. Tickets can be purchased at select locations.

The show was initially scheduled for Queens Sports Club but was relocated following Zimbabwe Cricket and Bulawayo City Council’s objection to the use of the venue to host a non-cricketing event.

Queens Sports Club is set to host a Test series pitting Zimbabwe against South Africa and New Zealand in June and August.

Top SA celebrity booking fees in 2025

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously listed the top South African celebrity booking fees in 2025. Nasty C made the list at number 4 with his estimated booking fee of R100,000.

He was one of two rappers in the top 5. The list also has only 4 rappers on it, with the majority of the acts being DJs especially those in the Amapiano genre.

