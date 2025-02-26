South African rapper Nasty C recently announced that he is an independent artist who is not affiliated with any record label

The rapper was signed under Def Jam and Universal Music but he is now not signed to either label

Nasty C has even promised his fans more music as he has gained more freedom and does not have to go through the admin associated with labels

Rapper Nasty C shared that he is not signed to any recording company and has confirmed being an independent artist.

Nasty C on gaining more freedom from labels

Zulu Man With Some Power hitmaker Nasty C was in an interview recently where he announced his independent status. The rapper shared that he is no longer affiliated with any record label and is free.

Nasty C was signed under Def Jam and Universal Music for some time before parting ways with them. When asked if he has new music in the vault, Nasty C said he does and he also has new music videos coming.

“Yeah, new music for sure. A lot of visuals coming out. So, you know, I’m independent now, so it is nice to just drop,” he revealed.

More music coming from Nasty C

Nasty C has gained more freedom now as an independent artist and does not have to go through the admin when wanting to create music. He mentioned the few setbacks some creatives face, as some announce upcoming music but they never get to drop it.

He noted how his fans would pester him for new music but he failed to deliver because of the higher-ups delaying his release.

“I know for a very long time I have not been releasing for my fans. Like when they say, ‘Yo, that is music from seven years ago, where is it?’ Now I can actually drop those songs. I do not have to go through a long chain of command and stuff like that.

Netizens react to Nasty C's decision to take the lone route

Fans are relieved over Nasty C decision.

@tubbsgushima cried:

"The international market breakthrough didn’t work."

@shirleyheavens exclaimed:

"I’m so glad for him yoh!!!"

@gettello21 claimed:

"Def jam did my poii bad."

@TebohoM79274485 stated:

"I'm genuinely happy for him."

@controlla__zw questioned:

"Def jam just let him go??"

@StillUnkownuser stated:

"He is still signed lol. How can Def Jam just let him go? It doesn't make sense."

@sthedoingthings shared:

"Glad he took the A-Reece route seriously."

@THATO__________ quoted a Nasty C lyric:

"Still indie and I am happy to be, that signed artist don't look happy to me"

@Tebelelo_Lico said:

“Def Jam failed him, couldn't secure a big feature for the boy. You need a co-sign to break into the US market.”

@itscatalyst97 stated:

"This is the Nasty C we know and love."

Nasty C discusses failure to make it in America

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C said he failed to make it in America, saying he has shifted his focus from the US market.

Nasty revealed that he is now focusing on the African and European markets.

