On Saturday, 6 June 2026, Khanyi Mars unexpectedly announced her exit from Yano Lyrics in a video shared on X and TikTok

Fans speculated about her next moves and the reasons behind her departure, with some stating that it was personal

Sol Phenduka previously responded to speculation after Khanyi Mars left the Podcast and Chill Network

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Khanyi Mars explained her Yano Lyrics exit. Image: ii_marss

Source: Instagram

Podcaster Khanyi Mars has sparked speculation after announcing her exit as the presenter of Yano Lyrics. Her departure from Yano Lyrics comes just over a week after she left the Podcast and Chill Network, where she was one of four hosts of Music Pulse.

On Saturday, 6 June 2026, Khanyi Mars caught fans off guard when she announced that she was exiting Yano Lyrics. The social media content creator had become the face of Yano Lyrics even before she joined Music Pulse after the departure of Munaka.

Khanyi Mars explains her Yano Lyrics exit

In a video shared on the Yano Lyrics’ X (Twitter) page on Saturday, a tearful Khanyi Mars announced she was leaving the show. The post was captioned:

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“Goodbye, Khanyi Mars 💔”

In the viral clip, Khanyi Mars announced her exit from Yano Lyrics. Just as she did when she exited the Music Pulse Podcast, an emotional Khanyi did not reveal the reasons for her departure.

“Thank you so much. A lot. Unfortunately. It has come to an end. Yeah, it has come to an end, and it wasn't an easy decision to make. As you can tell, I'm pretty nervous. Sharing this with you guys, but it has come to an end. This got too real too quick, I'm afraid. I don't understand what I'm feeling like this. I didn't know it was going to be this difficult. But we're here now. Sitting here today and having to say goodbye, neh,” Khanyi Mars said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react after Khanyi Mars leaves Yano Lyrics

Weighing in on the video, social media users paid tribute to Khanyi Mars and thanked her for her time hosting Yano Lyrics. Others speculated about the possible reasons she was exiting Yano Lyrics.

Here are some of the comments:

@ndmc_vsc said:

“The limelight can be overwhelming. Especially if things come at you thick and fast. Maybe she needs to adjust, or maybe she wants to pursue other things. At least she took back her power.”

@PulseOnlineInfo shared:

“The only explanation is that she’s going for a bigger bag, better offer and better job! Let’s stay tuned and see where she goes next.”

@CrampShellVibes asked:

“So, she left Music Pulse and now this? Kanti, what’s happening?”

@_I_am_myselff_ speculated:

“Guys, lemme be the first to break this, Khanyi Mars is going for 'Top Billing'.”

@DonPapiiRico said:

“Some People say she's dating Nissan Juke. Some people are saying she's pregnant. Wait. Could it be?😱”

@monicaolebile remarked:

“She’s joining ‘Spreading Humours’.”

@SlikTalk_SA said:

"Pregnant. We have a mini Nissan on the way."

Fans reacted to Khanyi Mars leaving Yano Lyrics. Image: ii_marss

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka responds to rumours following Khanyi Mars’ exit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka took time to explain the situation behind the repeated departures from the Podcast and Chill Network.

That was after Khanyi Mars announced that she had stepped down from her role as co-host of Music Pulse via Instagram Stories.

Source: Briefly News