Mama Joy shared a selfie with a woman she identified as Jayden Adams' mother, Candice, on the day of his funeral in Stellenbosch

The photo showed the woman visibly distraught while Mama Joy appeared to be comforting her, drawing sharp criticism online

South Africans accused the superfan of being insensitive and attending the ceremony purely for content

Mama Joy sparked outrage for sharing a picture with a woman she claims was Jayden Adams’ mother. Images: JoyChauke5/ Twitter, jaydenadams_23/ Instagram

Source: UGC

South African football superfan Mama Joy found herself at the centre of online backlash after posting a picture alongside a woman she identified as the late Jayden Adams' mother on the day of his funeral.

The selfie was uploaded to Mama Joy's X (formerly Twitter) page on 25 July 2026. In the image, the woman identified as Candice Adams appeared visibly upset and emotional, while Mama Joy seemed to be offering comfort beside her.

"With Jayden's Mum Stellenbosch."

Mama Joy documents her farewell to Jayden Adams

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star, who tragically passed away on 11 July, was honoured at a memorial service in his hometown of Stellenbosch, Western Cape, on 16 July 2026, before the main funeral service was held at the Coetzenburg Centre on 25 July 2026.

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Mama Joy had been taking her followers along for the journey to Cape Town, sharing footage and photos of the celebrations of life alongside fellow supporters. She was also pictured with prominent figures, including Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Patrice Motsepe and Queens Park Rangers player Tylon Smith, generating considerable engagement throughout the trip.

Mama Joy took content from Jayden Adams' funeral. Images: JoyChauke5/ Twitter, jaydenadams_23/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Mzansi drags Mama Joy over funeral photo

It was the image with Adams' supposed mother, however, that set the internet alight. Many users felt the post crossed a clear line, arguing that photographing a grieving woman in one of her most painful moments was exploitative and robbed her of her dignity.

Karrrabo_ posted:

"This is a new low for you."

Thandeka_14 wrote:

"You have to be really shameless in order to do this. We have lost the meaning of ubuntu, and it's sad."

Sibusis34190122 said:

"Old insensitive people are the worst kinds of people."

Pholi_Christian added:

"Gogo, grow up, she's in pain, all you care about is taking pictures for content."

The criticism centred on the same accusation: that Mama Joy had reduced a family's grief to social media content. While she has long been celebrated as one of South African football's most passionate supporters, this particular post pushed a section of Mzansi to question where the line between fandom and insensitivity lies.

See Mama Joy's picture below.

Mama Joy posted a picture with a woman she claims was Jayden Adams’ grieving mother at his funeral. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Seputla Sebogodi's sister causes scene at his funeral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared footage from Seputla Sebogodi's funeral service, where his sister made unexpected remarks during her speech.

Following the apparent tension within her family, the actor's sister threw major shade at his wife, leaving other attendees in shock.

Source: Briefly News