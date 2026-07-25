A video from Seputla Sebogodi's funeral captured his sister Mary Kau delivering a pointed message to his supposed widow at the cemetery

The moment came amid reports that the late Generations actor's wife had taken full control of the funeral, sidelining the family

Sebogodi's relatives claimed they had never met the woman and were blocked from customary rituals following his death

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Seputla Sebogodi’s sister threw shade at the late actor's wife at his funeral. Image: Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Seputla Sebogodi's funeral on Saturday, 25 July 2026, was anything but peaceful. A video circulating on social media shows his sister, Mary Kau, standing at the cemetery with a microphone, reciting the family's clan poem — and using the moment to take a sharp dig at the woman they believe robbed them of a proper farewell.

As she closed off her message, Mary directed a pointed remark at her late brother's wife.

"It was not us who brought you here; it was your wife."

The heavy comment immediately sparked shocked reactions and hushed murmurs from the attendees, and it was not without context.

Family locked out of burial plans

The Generations actor passed away on the evening of Wednesday, 15 July 2026, after suffering complications from diabetes. Almost immediately, the family found themselves on the outside of arrangements for his burial.

Briefly News understands that at a family meeting held shortly after his death, relatives learnt for the first time that Sebogodi had reportedly married a woman none of them had ever encountered. According to those present, no one had been introduced to her, and there had been no prior knowledge of the union whatsoever.

The situation worsened when the family alleged they were prevented from viewing Sebogodi's body and were excluded from performing customary rituals that hold deep cultural significance.

Seputla Sebogodi’s funeral arrangements have been marred by tension since the discovery of his wife. Image: TvMzansi

Source: Twitter

Cemetery dispute adds to the tension

The family had reportedly hoped to lay Sebogodi to rest at Makgopeng Cemetery, the family's traditional burial site. However, his wife of just six months is said to have pushed for Silicon Cemetery as the chosen location, and ultimately got her way. She is also alleged to have taken full control of the funeral arrangements, leaving his relatives with no say in how the farewell was handled.

Mary was reportedly among those hit hardest by the chain of events following her brother's passing, having broken down during the family meeting as everyone tried to process what was unfolding.

Her words at the graveside on Saturday now serve as a window into the raw grief and simmering resentment that shadowed the occasion. What should have been a moment of collective mourning instead became the stage for a family dispute that had been building since the moment Sebogodi drew his last breath.

Watch Mary Kau's video below.

Katlego Danke pays tribute to Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Katlego Danke's touching speech at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral.

The actress spoke highly of her former Generations co-star, describing him as a gentleman and someone who truly believed in her talent.

Source: Briefly News