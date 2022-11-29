What is Jake Andrich's sexuality? Age, family, career, education, net worth

Through social media presence and content, Jake Andrich has amassed a massive fan base for his TikTok and Onlyfan channels. Most of these fans keep speculating; some say he is gay, while others are just unsure. Andrich has fluid sexuality around him, which can be seen from the adult content he posts on his Onlyfans account. However, he has not expressly declared his sexuality.

Andrich is a Canadian social media star who used social media to his advantage in his younger years. Photo: @rubi.miles.5 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jake Andrich? He is a famous social media star, fitness model, and actor. The star is also an avid investor in shares and assets. Andrich became an internet sensation with his ripped body adorned with many tattoos and his 18+ pictures and videos. He posts under the nickname or brand name Jakipz Andrich. As an actor, he has been featured in a few well-rated movies.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jake Andrich Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilogram 70 Weight in pounds 154 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Not confirmed Marital status Unmarried Profession Social media personality, fitness model, actor Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Twitter, TikTok, Instagram

Background information

Jake Andrich, also known by his brand name, Jakipz, was born in Alberta, Canada, on 7 November 1996. Jake Andrich’s age is 26 years as of 2022, placing the actor and model in a group of young social media personalities and earners.

By birth, Jake Andrich’s nationality is Canadian, and he grew up in Canada. He has yet to reveal details about his family or siblings, but he grew up in a Christian home. Then, as an adult, he chose and adopted his path to becoming an actor and social media fitness model to the extent of posting raucous pictures and videos of himself.

Jake has built an enviable figure through bodybuilding exercises and uses it as his selling tool on social media. Photo: @JakipzFB (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jake Andrich's career

The Canadian social media star started using social media to his advantage in his younger years, and his consistency in promoting his content on the media has helped him garner fame. Apart from social media, Jake is also an actor in the entertainment industry. His acting career blossomed in 2018 and 2019 with his short videos, Jakipz, and the popular Leg Day with Jakipz.

Jake has built an enviable figure through bodybuilding exercises and uses it as his selling tool on social media. He opened an Onlyfans page where fans have to pay a small fee to subscribe to his page and have access to watch his content. He has a presence on Instagram with a bio that reads, "Erot*ca personality and full time Weirdo." Over 1.4 million people are following the account.

On TikTok, the Canadian-born social media celebrity is a big name. It is stunning that Jake Andrich's TikTok account has over 322.5 million likes and 15 million followers who enjoy their time watching the self-acclaimed weirdo.

What is Jake Andrich's sexuality?

Jake Andrich's sexuality has been an issue of contest for some time. His followers on Onlyfans summarily dismissed that he is gay because of the explicit content pictures and videos he posts on the platform.

After many rumours and speculations responded on a YouTube live video that he is neither gay nor straight; he is just a weirdo. This makes it challenging to categorise if he is gay or straight.

Body measurements

Jake Andrich’s height of 5 feet 9 inches complements his body weight of 70 kilograms. One thing he does not fail to do is confuse many of his fans regarding his sexuality.

Net worth

According to Showbiz Corner, Jake Andrich's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He has greatly benefitted from his social media presence and modelling activity on TikTok. His Onlyfans page generates even more revenue for the star, just like his YouTube and TikTok channels.

Jake Andrich's popularity is growing tremendously, and he knows how to sustain and engage his fans. His looks and ripped body also come as an advantage as he uses these to make content that sells on his Onlyfans page and on conventional social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Who is Coco Quinn? Age, boyfriend, real name, songs, Dance Moms, profiles, worth

As published on Briefly.co.za, Coco Quinn is a young American dancer, singer, actress, and social media personality who became famous following her participation in Dance Moms, an American reality TV show, with her mother.

Coco boasts of a young and charming personality, which has made her an internet sensation and contributed to her success as a social media personality.

Source: Briefly News