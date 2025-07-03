South Africans were moved by a heartbroken mother who accepted her late daughter’s degree yesterday

The school honoured the deceased by allowing her mother to walk across the stage the way she would have

Social media users could not keep it together and expressed themselves in a thread of comments on a now-viral video

Death is the only event that humans are promised to experience, but it’s still the most shocking thing to witness.

One South African woman never dreamed in a million years that she would one day have to bury her daughter. She worked hard enough to take her child to a private higher education institution.

Her dream was to one day attend her daughter’s graduation, but unfortunately, she died before her ceremony. The institution honoured their late student and shared the touching moment online.

SA torn by mom accepting late daughter’s degree

A private higher education institution, walked, honoured one of their deceased students, Sanele Sibiya, at yesterday’s graduation ceremony. They allowed her mother to accept her degree and walk across the stage the way she would have.

The mom held her late daughter’s regalia in her arms as she was accompanied across the stage by the school’s staff. The audience cheered her on as she bawled her eyes out on the special occasion.

Her presence on the stage moved South Africa as it was significant yet very heartbreaking. The school posted the emotional moment on TikTok with the caption:

“In loving memory of Sanele Immaculate Sibiya. Today, her mother walked the graduation stage in her honour — a moment that moved hearts and reminded us all of the strength of a mother's love and the enduring legacy of a life gone too soon. Though Sanele is no longer with us, her dreams, dedication, and light live on. We celebrate her life and the incredible woman who carried her memory with such grace.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA saddened by Rosebank College's student’s death

Social media users discussed the graduation ceremony in a thread of comments:

@Pearls♥️explained:

“This is so sad. Attending your deceased child's graduation is just trauma-triggering. I know they might be trying to honour their child, but seeing other graduates dressed up, knowing yours was supposed to be there too, but instead she's gone? My mom would collapse, no joke.”

@thullysibuyi said:

“Taking your child to a private college. Working so hard and never reaping the rewards is so unfair. I swear God’s ways hurt us sometimes.”

@Kamo Mohlopi shared:

“Oh, this broke my heart so much!”

@Tumi Nkosi commented:

“As a mom, I can’t imagine this woman’s pain. I admire her for being brave enough to walk down this stage where her baby’s feet would’ve walked at this moment. Endless Godly comfort to her and her family.”

@Pauline pointed out:

“The sacrifices parents in SA make to send their kids to school make this even more sad and hard to process.”

@✨Simphiwe Skhosana✨highlighted:

“Working hard to get a qualification and not being present to experience this moment and everything else that comes after this is not fair. This is heartbreaking.”

