A Chinese factory owner and 21 undocumented workers were allegedly detained during a Labour Department blitz inspection at a textile factory in KwaZulu-Natal

Officials say many of the workers were living and working inside the factory under poor conditions, raising serious concerns about labour and immigration violations

The operation is part of a wider government crackdown on illegal employment practices, with further investigations expected to continue

The Department of Labour carried out an inspection blitz where they arrested undocumented workers and a factory owner. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images and @deptoflabour/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU NATAL- A major overnight labour enforcement operation in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has uncovered serious allegations of labour exploitation, immigration violations, and inhumane working conditions at a Chinese-owned textile factory.

The blitz inspection, carried out on 4 June 2026, was led by the Department of Employment and Labour under the supervision of Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya.

What did the blitz uncover?

Officials reportedly found workers living and working inside the factory premises under cramped and unsanitary conditions, with many allegedly living and sleeping inside the factory

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Preliminary findings indicated that a significant number of the workers were undocumented migrants. 21 undocumented workers were detained for suspected immigration violations, while the factory owner—described as a Chinese national operating the textile facility—was also arrested in connection with alleged unlawful employment practices and potential breaches of South Africa’s labour and immigration laws.

Officials from the labour department have described the conditions observed during the raid as deeply concerning, citing possible violations of basic workplace safety and human dignity standards.

South African authorities have intensified inspections in recent months amid rising political and social tensions linked to undocumented migration and informal labour practices.

See video of the raid below:

The raid also comes against the backdrop of growing anti-illegal immigration sentiment in parts of the country. In recent weeks, protests and unrest have been reported in several areas, including Mossel Bay, where tensions over foreign employment have been named as one of the contributing factors.

Previous blitz inspection in Chinese-owned textile factory

Similarly, a dramatic joint inspection blitz at the Newcastle Industrial Park on 6 February 2026 saw Chinese-owned clothing factories shut their doors as authorities arrived. Some owners reportedly locked themselves inside their premises, and others fled the scene. The multi-departmental operation uncovered dozens of undocumented workers living inside the textile factories, reigniting concerns about entrenched labour exploitation in the area. The blitz revealed that workers are reportedly paid as little as R50 per day, with some earning around R300 per week, well below the national minimum wage.

The Department of Employment and Labour officials. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Pinetown textile factory raided

Briefly News also reported that a textile factory in Pinetown was raided on 19 March 2026. Authorities were investigating the presence of illegal foreign nationals among its workforce. Reports said the operation was carried out jointly by the SAPS eThekwini District Economic Infrastructure Task Team, Pinetown SAPS, Metro Police, and private security partners. Officials from the Departments of Employment and Labour and Home Affairs are also on site to verify documentation and check for compliance issues. Reporters on the ground said that when officials arrived, some of the workers attempted to run away, but police were able to track them down.

Source: Briefly News