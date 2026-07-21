A Vosloorus woman is suing Kaizer Chiefs, Stadium Management South Africa, the PSL and the Minister of Police for R11 million

Nonhlanhla Celia Khumalo claims she was knocked down and trampled during a stampede at FNB Stadium in September 2025, sustaining multiple fractures

Her lawyers argue that all four defendants failed in their legal duty to ensure crowd safety at the Betway Premiership match

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Vosloorus woman is pursuing a combined R11 million lawsuit against Kaizer Chiefs, Stadium Management South Africa, the Premier Soccer League and the Minister of Police after she was allegedly left disabled during a stampede at FNB Stadium in September 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs broke their silence after a Gauteng woman reportedly sued the club over an incident that happened at FNB Stadium. Image:@jessicamotaung

Source: Getty Images

Nonhlanhla Celia Khumalo filed court papers through her legal representatives, T Matubatuba Attorneys, after the four defendants declined to compensate her for injuries she sustained at the Betway Premiership fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United on or about 18 September 2025.

What happened at FNB Stadium

According to a report by Africa Daily, Khumalo arrived at the venue at approximately 18:45 and entered through security barricades. At around 19:00, while still moving through the barricades towards a second security checkpoint where tickets were being checked, a stampede broke out within the stadium precinct. She was knocked to the ground and trampled by fellow spectators. Her lawyers state that no security personnel came to her aid; she was only pulled from the crowd by a colleague.

Khumalo was treated at the stadium clinic before being referred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto due to the severity of her condition. She was admitted, underwent surgery, and was discharged on 23 September 2025. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Peter Kumbirai assessed her injuries and confirmed she sustained a fracture of the proximal left humerus and a fracture of the left femur.

How liability is divided among defendants

The legal papers distribute responsibility across all four parties. As the home team and event organiser, Kaizer Chiefs are cited as bearing primary responsibility under Section 4(1) of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2 of 2010, having allegedly failed to develop and implement safety and crowd management plans.

Stadium Management South Africa, as the operator of FNB Stadium, is accused of failing to maintain safe entry and exit pathways and of not deploying sufficient security and crowd control systems.

FNB Stadium is also being sued alongside the PSL and Kaizer Chiefs. Image:@fnbstadium

Source: Getty Images

The PSL, as the governing body overseeing Betway Premiership matches, is cited for failing to ensure that Kaizer Chiefs and the stadium operator complied with statutory safety requirements under Rule 8.1.2.4 of the National Soccer League Handbook. The South African Police Service is accused of failing to regulate crowd movement and coordinate adequately with the other parties to prevent the incident.

Khumalo's damages are broken down as R5 million for general damages covering pain, suffering, loss of amenities, disfigurement and disability, R5 million for loss of earning capacity, and R1 million for future medical expenses.

Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said the club was not aware of any lawsuit filed against them. The remaining defendants had not issued public statements addressing the litigation at the time of reporting.

Kaizer Chiefs fans divided with new Kappa jerseys

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs set social media alight with the release of a slick campaign video launching their new kit ahead of the upcoming season, but the reaction from supporters has been anything but uniform.

The promotional video, titled The Kingdom Rises: Amakhosi 4 Life!, dropped on the club's official X account and quickly went viral among the Amakhosi faithful.

Source: Briefly News