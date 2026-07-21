Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is among several heavyweights expected to return for the Test against Argentina in August

The Springboks finished the opening Nations Championship block unbeaten, defeating England, Scotland and Wales

Coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed multiple rookies seized their opportunities and that more player depth trials are planned

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth and second row Lood de Jager are all expected to return from injury for the Test against Argentina in August, ahead of the highly anticipated Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

Rassie Erasmus confirmed the expected return of captain Siya Kolisi. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed the anticipated returns after the Springboks wrapped up the opening three rounds of the Nations Championship undefeated, finishing at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings. The world champions beat England, Scotland, and Wales despite fielding a squad heavily depleted by injuries to key personnel.

Rassie Erasmus satisfied with depth-building exercise

Erasmus explained that building squad depth, rather than chasing immediate dominance, was the key priority during the opening run of matches.

He said the team had not yet settled on their strongest 23-man combination and stressed the importance of having reliable options across every position with the 2027 Rugby World Cup approaching. He added that the early Tests had provided valuable insight and that the squad was pleased with the progress made.

The Boks closed the block with a commanding 43-0 victory over Wales at Kings Park in Durban, with four debutants all making strong cases for future selection. Flanker Paul de Villiers delivered three impressive outings in place of the injured Kolisi, while flyhalf Vusi Moyo, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and winger Jaco Williams all impressed on Saturday.

Erasmus indicated that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker would also be available for the Argentine fixture, along with scrumhalf Morné van den Berg. Cobus Reinach featured for more than 40 minutes against Wales following his return from a knee injury. Prop Ox Nché, however, is not expected to be fit in time.

Watch the video below.

Nations Championship to resume in November

With the Nations Championship now on a break until November, attention shifts to the tour to South America and then to the Greatest Rivalry series on home soil. Erasmus acknowledged there were still areas to address, but expressed satisfaction with the quality of talent the coaching staff had identified during the three-match block.

Springbok debutant weeps during National Anthem

Briefly News previously reported that prop Carlu Sadie, one of four players earning their first Springbok test cap against Wales, could not hold back his emotions as Joyous Celebration singer Pearl Adams performed the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

The clip, shared by SuperSport Rugby on X, captured the raw moment and quickly spread across social media.

Source: Briefly News