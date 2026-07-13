Rassie Erasmus has revealed when Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could return as the Springboks prepare for the Rugby Championship and Greatest Rivalry Tour

The Springboks coach says several experienced players are edging closer to full fitness ahead of key Tests in August

Feinberg-Mngomezulu could have an opportunity to prove his fitness before South Africa face New Zealand

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Rassie Erasmus has given Springboks fans fresh hope after revealing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could return sooner than expected. Image: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has shared a positive update on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's recovery, saying the talented flyhalf could return for South Africa's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on 8 August. If that happens, the 23-year-old would have one Test to build match fitness before the All Blacks visit for the Greatest Rivalry Tour on 22 August.

Speaking after South Africa's July Test programme, Erasmus said several senior players are also nearing full fitness.

"We'll probably get Sacha into the group next week, because he might be ready for Argentina," Erasmus said.

Rassie Erasmus expects injured stars to return

Erasmus also named a host of experienced Springboks who are progressing well.

"When you walk out today... you think about Sacha, Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie, you see a lot of guys who are coming back," he said.

He added:

"Next week will probably be some guys returning to fitness."

Springboks coach gives promising update on Sacha's recovery. Image: Craig Butland

Source: Getty Images

High ankle injury recovery remains on track

RugbyPass reported that Feinberg-Mngomezulu was initially expected to be sidelined for three to four months after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Stormers' United Rugby Championship quarter-final in late May.

Erasmus' latest comments suggest the playmaker remains on course for an earlier-than-feared international return. With crucial Rugby Championship fixtures approaching, South Africa could soon welcome back several key players as preparations continue for another meeting with New Zealand.

Stormers target Damian de Allende as another Springbok return gathers pace

Briefly News also reported that the Stormers could be set for another major signing as reports link World Cup-winning Springbok Damian de Allende with an emotional return to Cape Town.

The experienced centre has reportedly emerged as a target to replace Dan du Plessis following his move to France.

Source: Briefly News