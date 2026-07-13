The Stormers are reportedly planning a move that could excite Springbok supporters across South Africa

A familiar World Cup-winning star has emerged as a surprise transfer target ahead of next season

The reported move could reshape the Stormers' backline if negotiations go according to plan

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The Stormers are closing in on a deal to bring an experienced Springbok back to Cape Town, following the returns of Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Stormers could be on the verge of pulling off another headline-grabbing signing. Reports suggest the Cape Town franchise has identified an experienced Springbok to fill a key gap in the squad, with the move potentially bringing one of South Africa's most recognisable rugby stars back home after years overseas.

Rugby365 reports that the player is Damian de Allende, whose contract with Japan Rugby League One side Saitama Wild Knights is due to expire in 12 months. Rapport reports that Stormers director of rugby John Dobson wants the 34-year-old centre to replace Dan du Plessis.

The reported interest follows the departure of Dan du Plessis, who has joined French Top 14 club Bordeaux. As of 13 July 2026, no official agreement has been announced.

Stormers target Damian de Allende return

The 34-year-old began his professional career with the Stormers before spells with Munster and the Wild Knights. During his four seasons in Japan, he has scored 19 tries in 60 appearances.

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Rapport reports that the experienced midfielder, who is nearing 100 Springbok caps, has emerged as the preferred replacement.

Damian de Allende linked with emotional Stormers return. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Lions also strengthen their squad

The transfer market is also busy in Johannesburg. Rapport reports that the Lions have secured lock JP du Preez, who returns after playing in Japan with the Red Hurricanes.

The publication also says former Springbok loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe is expected to join the Lions after leaving French club Montauban.

The latest reports suggest South African franchises continue looking abroad to strengthen their squads with experienced internationals. While De Allende's return remains unconfirmed, his reported link with the Stormers is likely to excite supporters as preparations continue for future United Rugby Championship campaigns.

Rassie Erasmus backs Handré Pollard after criticism

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus threw his full support behind Handré Pollard after the experienced flyhalf produced a Man of the Match display against Scotland.

The Bok coach explained why he believes Pollard remains the perfect fit for South Africa's game plan, despite criticism that followed the Bulls' URC campaign.

Source: Briefly News