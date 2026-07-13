Stormers Line Up Another Springbok Veteran to Join Kolbe and Kolisi in Major Transfer Coup
- The Stormers are reportedly planning a move that could excite Springbok supporters across South Africa
- A familiar World Cup-winning star has emerged as a surprise transfer target ahead of next season
- The reported move could reshape the Stormers' backline if negotiations go according to plan
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The Stormers could be on the verge of pulling off another headline-grabbing signing. Reports suggest the Cape Town franchise has identified an experienced Springbok to fill a key gap in the squad, with the move potentially bringing one of South Africa's most recognisable rugby stars back home after years overseas.
Rugby365 reports that the player is Damian de Allende, whose contract with Japan Rugby League One side Saitama Wild Knights is due to expire in 12 months. Rapport reports that Stormers director of rugby John Dobson wants the 34-year-old centre to replace Dan du Plessis.
The reported interest follows the departure of Dan du Plessis, who has joined French Top 14 club Bordeaux. As of 13 July 2026, no official agreement has been announced.
Stormers target Damian de Allende return
The 34-year-old began his professional career with the Stormers before spells with Munster and the Wild Knights. During his four seasons in Japan, he has scored 19 tries in 60 appearances.
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Rapport reports that the experienced midfielder, who is nearing 100 Springbok caps, has emerged as the preferred replacement.
Lions also strengthen their squad
The transfer market is also busy in Johannesburg. Rapport reports that the Lions have secured lock JP du Preez, who returns after playing in Japan with the Red Hurricanes.
The publication also says former Springbok loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe is expected to join the Lions after leaving French club Montauban.
The latest reports suggest South African franchises continue looking abroad to strengthen their squads with experienced internationals. While De Allende's return remains unconfirmed, his reported link with the Stormers is likely to excite supporters as preparations continue for future United Rugby Championship campaigns.
Rassie Erasmus backs Handré Pollard after criticism
Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus threw his full support behind Handré Pollard after the experienced flyhalf produced a Man of the Match display against Scotland.
The Bok coach explained why he believes Pollard remains the perfect fit for South Africa's game plan, despite criticism that followed the Bulls' URC campaign.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).