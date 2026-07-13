Judith Sephuma Opens Up About Health Scare That Changed Her Fitness Journey
- Judith Sephuma opened up about a high blood pressure scare and severe fatigue that pushed her to overhaul her lifestyle
- The jazz icon told Kaya 959's DJ Fresh and Thato how she went from 15-minute walks to completing a Hyrox fitness event
- Sephuma also revealed she stopped eating meat 13 years ago and credits her partner for supporting her wellness journey
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South African jazz legend Judith Sephuma has pulled back the curtain on a personal health crisis that quietly reshaped the way she lives, eats and moves. Speaking in a candid sit-down with new Kaya 959 hosts DJ Fresh and Thato Mataboge, the celebrated singer shared the story behind a wellness transformation that has clearly left its mark.
Completing a Hyrox event recently had many fans convinced Sephuma was a classic "fitness bunny." She was quick to set the record straight, laughing as she clarified her relationship with exercise.
"I'm not a fitness bunny. I'm simply a woman who loves fitness and loves being fit."
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The health Scare that changed Judith Sephuma's life
The turning point, she explained, came around the same time she became a mother, when high blood pressure and severe fatigue forced her to face some uncomfortable truths about her health.
Rather than overhauling everything at once, the Mme Motswadi singer started small by taking brisk 15-minute walks around her neighbourhood and replacing sugary drinks with water. Those modest first steps gradually built into jogging, then regular running, alongside a shift toward more vegetables and fewer processed foods.
"The reason I ventured into fitness was for health reasons following a health scare, and I was also scared of being big. After having a baby, I just started running and monitoring what I eat."
She also gave a generous shout-out to her partner and personal trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko, whose own passion for fitness made the transition far less daunting.
"God loved me so much that He also blessed me with a partner who is so big on fitness, which then made it easier for me to walk this journey."
Watch Judith Sephuma's interview below.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za