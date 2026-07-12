Footage from Shebeshxt's recent court appearance showed the rapper stopping to greet girlfriend Kholofelo Chuene in the gallery

The pair exchanged a brief fist bump without words before he was escorted out, and the clip quickly sparked heated debate online

Shebeshxt remains in custody facing 20 charges linked to a 2025 shooting, while Kholofelo is left to raise their second child

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Shebeshxt and his girlfriend, Kholofelo Chuene, had a brief moment in court. Image: kholofelo310

Source: Instagram

A few silent seconds between Shebeshxt and his girlfriend Kholofelo Chuene were enough to send social media into a tailspin.

Footage captured at the rapper's court appearance on 10 July 2026 shows the Limpopo artist being led out of the courtroom, pausing briefly to acknowledge Kholofelo, who stood watching from the gallery. The two exchanged nothing more than a fist bump, held each other's gaze for a moment, and then he was gone.

The clip resonated far beyond its few seconds. Many viewers found themselves reflecting not just on the couple's situation, but on the broader picture of where Shebeshxt's choices have landed him and those closest to him.

The Lekompo rapper is currently held in custody in connection with a 2025 shooting incident, with 20 charges hanging over him.

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The timing is painfully significant. Less than a year after the tragic passing of their firstborn daughter, Onthatile, Kholofelo gave birth to their new baby girl, and the rapper has reportedly not been able to see his newborn. Through it all, Kholofelo has remained a visible pillar of support, even going as far as publicly appealing for his release.

Watch Shebeshxt's video below.

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

The video drew a wave of responses from people who felt the moment captured something much larger than a courthouse greeting. Here is what some had to say:

ke_warra said:

"Once you have a family, you stop living for yourself. Your actions have a direct impact on those you're supposed to love and protect. There comes a time when you need to sit down and decide to stop living the messed-up life you've been living, especially as a man."

Keit_Mangope slammed Shebeshxt:

"He could have made better choices after losing his daughter, but he continued with his rotten behaviour."

LNMthiyane wrote:

"I tried feeling sorry for him, but bro has been beating up everyone."

babelulua pitied the rapper:

"Did he even see his newborn? Must be heartbreaking."

TheeeSamGold was unmoved:

"I'm not feeling sorry for him. He brought this upon himself. He refused to change his recklessness even after his own daughter died!! How many more people should've died for him to start listening? He is fine in prison; let him account for his actions."

Social media reacted to Shebeshxt's touching moment with his girlfriend. Images: Kholofelo Moloto/ Facebook, kholofelo310/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Shebeshxt seemingly returns to social media

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared a screenshot after Shebeshxt seemingly made an unexpected return to social media.

A mysterious lyric surfaced on the rapper's page, raising questions about who could be managing his profile while he's behind bars.

Source: Briefly News