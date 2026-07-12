Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt's Instagram account shared a mysterious post while the rapper remains behind bars

It is unclear whether his girlfriend, a team member, or the rapper himself was behind the cryptic post

Shebeshxt currently faces 20 charges, including culpable homicide and reckless driving, added to his case

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Despite being in jail, Shebeshxt seemingly updated his Instagram page. Images: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

A cryptic post appearing on Shebeshxt's Instagram page on 11 July 2026 has raised serious questions on social media, given that the rapper is currently sitting in a jail cell.

The South African rapper, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, has been behind bars since late 2025 following a serious shooting incident. His legal troubles are extensive: he faces 20 charges in total, including multiple counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and several firearm-related offences.

Briefly News previously reported that culpable homicide and reckless driving were added to his charge sheet, bringing the tally to 20.

Shebeshxt's Instagram page shared an update while he's behind bars. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

What did Shebeshxt post?

The Lekompo superstar took to his Instagram story with a cryptic message, quoting a line from American rapper Young M.A's song, Still Free.

"I don't have idols but rather rivals, 'coz people who have titles always feel entitled. I only know survival, so be prepared for my arrival."

The choice of lyrics speaks volumes given the artist's current circumstances. By flexing a survivalist mentality and warning the industry to "be prepared for my arrival," the rapper seems to be sending a clear message to his critics: he is down, but certainly not out. The bars also suggest that despite facing heavy state charges, Shebeshxt's hunger and resilience remain completely intact.

It serves as the Rato Laka rapper's first post since July 2025. While it offers a glimpse into the rapper's current headspace, it immediately raises questions about whether he published it himself or someone else was behind it.

See Shebeshxt's post below.

Shebeshxt seemingly returned to social media with a cryptic message. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Inside Shebeshxt's legal situation

The charges against Shebeshxt paint a grim picture of the events that landed him in custody. Beyond the shooting-related counts, the additions of culpable homicide and reckless driving suggest the case has grown significantly since his initial arrest. With 20 charges now on the table, his legal battle is shaping up to be a lengthy one.

His bid for bail was previously rejected by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, and earlier hearings were adjourned to allow for further preparation.

Briefly News further reports that the rapper has since appointed a top lawyer to look into his bail application case.

Naqua pens touching message to Shebeshxt

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a heartfelt letter to Shebeshxt from his longtime producer, Naqua.

The respected Lekompo producer spoke about missing his dear friend; however, his message did very little to garner sympathy from the online community.

Source: Briefly News