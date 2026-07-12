Lebo M's team pushed back on reports that the Grammy-winning composer lost his $27 million defamation lawsuit against comedian Learnmore Jonasi

The case was dismissed without prejudice following a mutual settlement, meaning no court ruling was made against either party

Lebo M previously claimed that Zimbabweans were trying to assassinate him after he took legal action

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Lebo M weighed in on allegations that he lost a $27 million legal action against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Twitter, Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Grammy-winning composer Lebo M is setting the record straight after headlines declared he lost his high-profile lawsuit against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. His team says the situation is far more nuanced than the reports suggest.

Rolling Stone broke the story on Friday, 10 July 2026, reporting that a federal judge in Los Angeles had dismissed Morake's $27 million (approximately R480 million) defamation claim. Jonasi's lawyer, Bryan Sullivan, told the publication his client's First Amendment rights had been upheld, calling the lawsuit "frivolous" from the start.

Lebo M clarifies following reports he lost lawsuit

A day later, on Saturday, 11 July 2026, Lebo M's team released a statement pushing back on that framing. According to the statement, the case ended through a mutual settlement, not a court verdict. The dismissal was recorded as "without prejudice," a legal term meaning the court never ruled on the substance of the dispute, no findings were made against either side, and Morake retains the right to pursue the matter again if he chooses.

"The proceedings concluded through a mutual settlement, not through an adverse judgment," the statement reads.

U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton's order confirmed that both parties had "fully discussed the matter" and agreed to the dismissal voluntarily, with the decision taking effect immediately. The order also preserved Jonasi's right to apply for Morake to cover his legal costs.

Why Lebo M sued Learnmore Jonasi

The dispute traces back to March 2026, when Morake filed a lawsuit in a California federal court after Jonasi appeared on the One54 Africa podcast. During the interview, the comedian offered a tongue-in-cheek translation of "Nants' Ingonyama," the iconic opening chant from Disney's The Lion King, rendering it as "Look, there's a lion. Oh my God."

Morake, who composed and performed the chant, argued it is a sacred piece of Zulu royal praise poetry and that Jonasi's remarks made light of its cultural weight while damaging his professional reputation and artistic legacy. The original lawsuit included defamation, trade libel, and trademark-related claims.

The case drew global attention, igniting conversations around the boundaries of comedy, the protection of cultural heritage, and the limits of free speech when sacred traditions are involved.

Lebo M reacted following reports that he lost to Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. Image: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images, Learmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lebo M claims Zimbabweans want to kill him

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lebo M shared why Zimbabweans are allegedly trying to assassinate him.

He shared the sentiments on the same podcast where Learnmore Jonasi translated the opening lines of The Circle of Life.

Source: Briefly News