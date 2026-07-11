Lebo M released a formal statement sharing his intentions to pause reconciliation efforts with comedian Learnmore after a podcast meant to settle their dispute fell apart

In a statement, Lebo M revealed that Learnmore posted images of himself on a toilet while referencing their legal troubles

The two were set to record the One54 Africa Podcast; however Lebo M's legal team will review the latest developments before he decides how to proceed with the $27 million US lawsuit

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Lebo M has halted the peace talks with Learnmore Jonasi after the toilet post mockery. Image: thereallebo_M, learnmorejonasi

Source: UGC

The Lion King music composer Lebo M has formally suspended his reconciliation efforts with Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. The South African music legend described the situation as one that had moved beyond a personal spat into a question of respect for South African cultural identity.

The two were due to sit down on the One54 Africa Podcast, where the original remarks were made. According to Lebo M, who has sued Learnmore, the recording was intended to serve as the first step towards resolving their differences and ultimately withdrawing US court proceedings. Lebo M had been extending an olive branch to Learnmore for months, both privately and publicly, in the hope that dialogue could replace litigation.

What went wrong?

In the statement released by Lebo M's publicist on his behalf, before the recording was set to begin, the Zimbabwean comedian uploaded images of himself sitting on a toilet, using the caption to reference the legal dispute and Lebo M's body of work. Lebo M's camp viewed the posts as a deliberate mockery of the reconciliation process rather than the behaviour of someone genuinely committed to resolving a serious matter.

"When a sincere effort towards resolution is publicly trivialised, it becomes necessary to reconsider whether meaningful engagement remains possible," Lebo M said.

Lebo M said he will not have peace talks with Learnmore after his toilet post. Image: learnmorejonasi

Source: Facebook

Lebo explained that his frustration is rooted in something far bigger than the lawsuit itself, pointing to the Xhosa and Zulu cultural traditions that shaped his artistry, including the globally celebrated Nants' Ingonyama.

"Respect for culture is fundamental to reconciliation," he wrote, adding that his legal team would now assess the latest developments before he determines his next move.

This legal battle had turned into threats, as Lebo M faced a lot of them, allegedly from Zimbabweans.

Check out the post below:

SA reacts to Lebo's post

Followers rallied behind Lebo M after reading his statement:

@rxndxni: "People have been quick to judge without reading the facts. This statement explains why he made the decision he did. Culture and heritage deserve respect, regardless of where you stand."

@_keketso_p: "I think you made the right decision by accepting the podcast invitation. It gave you the chance to clear the air, speak your truth, and tell your side of the story instead of sitting back while people spoke for you."

@ma_khoza: "Huge respect to Lebo M for sharing his knowledge and educating people through this interview. I hope viewers listened with open minds, as he shared a wealth of wisdom about our culture and heritage. A true South African legend."

Lebo M on The Polygamist

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo M shared his thoughts on Netflix's hit series The Polygamist after watching the final episodes multiple times.

The composer argued that the title is not the most appropriate fit for the series and suggested the direction they should've gone.

Source: Briefly News