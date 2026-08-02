Broadcaster Gareth Cliff took aim at the National Prosecuting Authority's logo in a viral X post on 31 July 2026

Cliff questioned who designed the NPA logo, comparing the work to something a toddler with a marker would produce

South Africans flooded the comments with their own brutal takes on the logo's Lady Justice figure

Gareth Cliff weighed in on the NPA logo. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff has never been one to hold his tongue, and his latest target is the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa. The broadcaster fired off a withering critique of the NPA's official logo on X on Friday, 31 July 2026, and Mzansi had thoughts.

In his post, Cliff wrote:

"Seriously … What toddler with a sharpie and frontal lobe damage designed the NPA Logo? Graphic designers, tell me I'm wrong…"

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The logo in question features a depiction of Lady Justice, the classical symbol of the legal system, rendered in what the former Idols SA judge and many followers felt was a less-than-inspiring style.

Cliff, who built his reputation on radio and television as a sharp-tongued commentator, regularly uses his X platform to sound off on South African public life. The NPA had not addressed his comments at the time of publishing.

Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff's take on NPA logo

It did not take long for South Africans to pile on with their own verdicts. The comments section quickly became a courtroom of comic opinions, with users dissecting everything from the figure's expression to what she appeared to be doing with her mouth.

Here are some of the comments:

@billyjaxon2 saw a statement in the design:

"Pretty apt. Looks like she is sticking her tongue out at justice."

@Covfefe365 had a food-related reading:

"Why does it look like she's chewing on pap?"

@kudu_biltong took a fashion angle:

"I wish those scales were oversized earrings. We were SO CLOSE TO GREATNESS."

@DavidCo10864449 went straight for the fiscal jugular:

"Probably went out on Tender and cost the taxpayers R100 million South African Rand."

@Markzam_x offered a broader take:

"It's a mirror of mediocrity sold as excellence by a society that should know the difference. But do not. It's what happens when people deliberately exclude competition by marginalising groups of that society for the benefit of nominated beneficiaries."

Not everyone was here for the pile-on, though.

@Halepopoulos challenged Cliff's word choice with a jab of their own:

"What is a sharpie, American? Tell us."

And @Khoibooi cut straight to the chase:

"When last did anyone care what Gareth Cliff thinks though."

@Salom34461805 declared:

“Even AI can do so much better.”

Gareth Cliff defends AfriForum after R1.6 billion spending

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff took to X to defend AfriForum after a damaging financial exposé surfaced online.

News24 revealed that the Afrikaner lobby group spent over R910 million on salaries and marketing between 2019 and 2024.

Source: Briefly News