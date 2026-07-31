Musa Mseleku spoke out recently about the intense emotional moments that play out on Mnakwethu Season 5

Viewers took to social media to slam the Mzansi Magic show for allowing what they called emotional abuse of women on screen

The polygamy reality show follows married men seeking their wives' permission to take a second wife and airs every Tuesday at 8 pm

Musa Mseleku has defended 'Mnakwethu Season 5' from viewers. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku, the host and polygamist at the centre of Mnakwethu, has pushed back against growing criticism that the show facilitates the emotional abuse of women on national television.

Season 5 of the popular Mzansi Magic series, which airs every Tuesday at 8 pm, follows married men as they sit down with their wives to request permission to take on a second wife. The format has always stirred an intense debate among viewers, but the latest episode pushed viewers over the edge, with many flooding social media to voice their outrage.

Viewers share negative thoughts on Mnakwethu

Social media erupted after the most recent episode aired. @gumedesomfana wrote, "Nah, men emotionally abuse women, and they do not care about their feelings," while @anele_noz added, "This is a show to abuse women, MaCele once told us." Both reactions under the episode teaser captured a sentiment shared widely across X, with many users questioning why broadcasters continue to air content they believe is not entirely fair to women.

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Mseleku addressed the controversy head-on in a recent interview with Bona Magazine, explaining the mindset he carries into every difficult conversation filmed for the show.

"My first responsibility is to listen. These conversations are deeply personal and often life-changing. I always try to make sure that everyone feels heard and respected, even when emotions are running high," he told the news publication.

He also challenged viewers who he believes rush to judgment without considering the full picture behind each family's story.

"People sometimes forget that these are real families making real decisions. It is easy to judge from the outside, but every person comes into the process with their own reasons, experiences and hopes for the future," Mseleku added.

The host is no stranger to the polygamous lifestyle he facilitates on screen. He shares his own home with five wives: MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe, and his most recent wife, MaKhwela.

Musa Mseleku defends 'Mnakwethu Season 5' as Mzansi gave negative responses. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku embraces Jonasi title

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku is preparing to release two gqom singles under a project inspired by the 'Jonasi' nickname fans gave him.

The reality TV star says the project is purely for entertainment and not meant to promote or explain polygamy.

Source: Briefly News