Mpumelelo Mseleku is preparing to release two gqom singles under a project inspired by the 'Jonasi' nickname fans gave him

The reality TV star says the project is purely for entertainment and not meant to promote or explain polygamy

He also opens up about balancing music, fatherhood and running several businesses outside the spotlight

Mpumelelo Mseleku says he turned the 'Jonasi' nickname into the title of his upcoming music project. Image: Mpumelelo Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku is embracing the 'Jonasi' nickname as he prepares for his musical comeback. The reality TV star and entrepreneur has named his upcoming project Part Ye Jonasi, drawing inspiration from Netflix's The Polygamist, where the lead character, Jonasi, is known for his womanising lifestyle. The project will feature two new gqom singles, Baacope and Umkhunkulu.

How The 'Jonasi' Nickname Came About

The reality TV star says his new gqom project is purely for entertainment and not a statement about polygamy. Image: Mpumelelo Mseleku

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mpumelelo explained that the title Part Ye Jonasi was inspired by the nickname many people use when referring to him. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said the label stems from people comparing his love life to Jonasi, the central character in Netflix's The Polygamist. However, he believes the comparison comes from a misunderstanding of what polygamy actually is.

Mseleku said true polygamy is built on honesty and providing for one's family, while Jonasi's actions should not be confused with that. Since the public already associates him with the nickname, he decided to use it to promote his music rather than distance himself from it. He added that the upcoming project is simply meant to entertain and is not intended to send a message about relationships or polygamy.

A new side on television

TimesLive also reported that the music project will arrive on 20 August alongside the fourth season of Izingane Zes'thembu. Mseleku teased that viewers will see another side of his life, saying the new season places greater focus on his journey as a father and the responsibilities that come with raising his children.

More than a reality TV star

Away from television and music, Mseleku says he has built businesses of his own instead of relying on his famous father, Musa Mseleku. He runs security, logistics and event support companies that provide services such as ambulances, staging and mobile toilets.

He said building successful businesses remains a priority because providing for his family comes before everything else, while music continues to be another passion he is eager to pursue.

Mpumelelo pleads for justice after raid

Recently Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Sbindi Mseleku has alleged that Umhlali SAPS falsely raided his home using what he claims was an invalid search warrant, leaving his family traumatised.

The reality TV star said he opened a case against the officers involved, but claims the investigation has made little progress because it is repeatedly reassigned to new investigating officers. Frustrated by the delays, Mseleku is now pleading for justice and accountability.

Source: Briefly News