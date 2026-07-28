American travel content creator @qthenomad shared a vlog documenting her unexpectedly hectic social life during her first two weeks in Cape Town

She described attending a farmer's market, bar hopping, and hosting her own meetup group all in a single weekend

Locals in the comments warned her that Cape Town's winter energy is nothing compared to what December brings

American in Cape Town gives honest take on the social life. Image: @qthenomad

Source: Instagram

An American travel creator thought Cape Town would ease her in gently. It had other plans.

Instagram creator @qthenomad posted a vlog on 27 July 2026 documenting her first two weeks living in Cape Town, and the city had already turned her schedule upside down. Filmed across apartments, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, and an outdoor market, the clip captured her genuine surprise at how relentlessly social life in the city is.

She had expected a quiet settling-in period. Instead, she found herself swept into a non-stop social whirl almost immediately after landing. In the video, she described how meeting one person in Cape Town quickly snowballs.

"I'll meet one person, they'll introduce me to five more, and then those five invite me somewhere the next day. It's like a giant social web, and somehow I accidentally got caught in it."

In a single weekend, she wandered through a farmer's market, went bar hopping, and hosted her own meetup group, all while still living out of half-unpacked bags. She also noticed that Cape Town's fashion game caught her off guard, comparing the city's style and energy to a cross between Los Angeles and Miami.

By the time she sat down, she said she felt like she had lived two months in two weeks. Every time she thought a quiet night was coming, her phone would ring with one question: "What are we doing tonight?"

The comment that made everyone laugh came at the end. Multiple locals had apparently been telling her the same thing since she arrived: just wait until December. She said:

"So if this is Cape Town in the winter, I don't even want to know what the summer looks like."

A city of stark contrasts

Cape Town is a city of breathtaking beauty and deep inequality, where luxury neighbourhoods exist alongside communities battling poverty and violence. The project explores these sharp contrasts, highlighting how historic divisions continue to shape daily life and revealing the complex realities behind one of the world's most celebrated travel destinations.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi welcomes the newcomer

South Africans on her page were equal parts amused and proud:

@ngcebs1 wrote:

"Enjoy CT ❤️"

@sisandamdledle_ said:

"🔥🔥🔥 Welcome Home"

@emma_van_niekerk joked:

"I know! That's why I moved out the city 😂 It's too much!"

@siish_dj laughed:

"All it takes is that one, 'What are we doing tonight text' 😂"

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Source: Briefly News