Wessel van Dyk's family has launched its own search for answers after the Durban cyclist died in a fatal beachfront crash

Tributes are pouring in for Wessel van Dyk as fresh details emerge about the collision that claimed his life

The circumstances surrounding Wessel van Dyk's death are under scrutiny as investigators continue piecing together what happened

Questions have emerged after Durban cyclist Wessel van Dyk died following a fatal beachfront collision. Image: Michael Bell

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Fresh questions have emerged after Durban cyclist Wessel van Dyk died following a collision on the city's popular beachfront cycling route. An arrest has been made, while the victim's family has appointed an accident specialist to help uncover the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Family appoints specialist after cyclist dies

According to IOL, Van Dyk was riding on the beachfront training circuit on Saturday, 25 July, when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle allegedly travelling against the flow of traffic. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, 26 July.

The family has since appointed accident reconstruction specialist Craig Proctor-Parker to investigate the crash. Proctor-Parker said the five-kilometre beachfront circuit is regularly used by cyclists for training.

"A vehicle came contraflow, on the wrong side of the road, and hit him head-on. The police should have stopped the vehicle because apparently there were events taking place at the same time," he said.

He added that the driver, believed to be a prison warden, had been arrested.

Tributes honour Wessel van Dyk

Friends and fellow cyclists have paid tribute to Van Dyk following his death.

"RIP, my friend Wessel van Dyk. You are going to be missed massively," said Michael Bell.

Bell also said motorists driving in the wrong direction on the route were unusual, but cyclists had previously been injured on the dedicated circuit.

Joanne Clarke de Freitas described Van Dyk's death as a devastating loss.

"Rest in eternal peace, Wessel van Dyk. You will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you," she said.

Durban beachfront cycling route under spotlight

The fatal crash has placed the Durban beachfront cycling route under scrutiny as investigators continue piecing together what happened. Police have not yet released further details on the case.

The investigation into Van Dyk's death is continuing, with his family seeking clarity over the events that led to the fatal collision while the cycling community mourns the loss of one of its own.

Ironman France tragedy raises fresh safety concerns

Briefly News also reported that a 42-year-old athlete died after taking part in an unofficial ride on the cancelled Ironman France course in Nice despite repeated warnings from authorities not to use the route.

Police are investigating the fatal collision, which happened after the event was cancelled because of an extreme heatwave.

Source: Briefly News