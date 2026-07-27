Sharks head coach JP Pietersen secured the signing of two-time World Cup winner Ma'a Nonu ahead of next season

The 44-year-old All Blacks centre will focus on developing young Sharks outside backs, including Jurenzo Julius and Jaco Williams

Nonu will also provide cover at inside centre during André Esterhuizen's Springbok absences, according to Rapport

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The Sharks have bolstered their squad with one of rugby's most decorated players, confirming the signing of former All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu ahead of the 2026/27 season.

All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu has joined the Sharks ahead of the 2026/27 season. Image: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Head coach JP Pietersen announced the acquisition, with Nonu set to serve primarily in a mentorship capacity, tasked with accelerating the growth of promising Sharks backs Jurenzo Julius, Jaco Williams and Zekhethelo Siyaya.

Nonu brings World-class pedigree to Durban

Across a storied career spanning 103 Tests, Nonu was part of the New Zealand sides that lifted the Rugby World Cup in both 2011 and 2015. He has represented the Blues, Highlanders and Hurricanes in Super Rugby, as well as Black Rams Tokyo and San Diego Legion at club level. Most recently, he featured for Toulon against the Stormers this year, the same French club where Pietersen and Nonu previously played alongside each other.

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The pair also faced each other repeatedly during the Springbok-All Blacks Test rivalry and in Super Rugby clashes between the Sharks and Hurricanes.

According to Rapport, the 44-year-old remains available for selection should he be called upon, and will provide additional cover at inside centre during periods when skipper André Esterhuizen is away on international duty. His physical profile and experience are seen as closely matching those of the Sharks captain.

Pietersen and Nonu both express excitement

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen believes Ma’a Nonu’s influence will extend far beyond his role on the field, saying the former All Black will help shape the team’s culture by sharing his experience and setting high standards.

“The best players do more than create memories; they establish standards,” Pietersen said.

“Ma’a brings that quality. Every conversation, training session and interaction gives our players a chance to understand what true excellence looks like.”

Nonu said he was excited about returning to Durban, a city where he has always enjoyed strong ties, while praising Pietersen and the opportunity to contribute to the next generation of players.

The veteran midfielder described the Sharks as one of rugby’s most respected clubs and recalled fond memories of playing in Durban during his Super Rugby career. He added that he had great respect for Pietersen after years of competing against him and was looking forward to working alongside the coaching staff and squad.

Nonu said the move represented a chance to give back to rugby and help develop young talent while supporting the Sharks during his time with the franchise.

England call up SA-born ex-Junior Bok

Briefly News previously reported that a former Junior Springbok who is now eligible to represent the England rugby union national team could make his international debut against Fiji on 11 July 2026 after being named in the squad on Monday, 18 May.

Source: Briefly News