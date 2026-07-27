Dubai launched a new programme rewarding residents with packages worth up to AED 3,000 for bringing visitors to the city

The initiative came as tourism in the emirate faced a slowdown linked to tensions between Iran and the United States

People online were divided, with some eager to cash in and others raising concerns about safety in the region

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Dubai, Emirates Towers and Skyscrapers at Dusk. Image: Tuul & Bruno Murandi

Source: Getty Images

Dubai is paying its residents to play tour guide. The UAE emirate launched a programme called 'Dubai Invite,' giving residents the chance to earn reward packages worth up to AED 3,000 (roughly R13,800 or $817) simply by bringing friends and family to visit.

The initiative was rolled out by the Department of Economy and Tourism and runs from 20 July to 31 October 2025. Qualifying residents can receive benefits that include hotel stays, dining experiences and tickets to local attractions when their guests arrive.

Dubai Invite targets tourism slowdown

The timing of the programme is telling. Dubai's tourism sector has felt the effects of rising tensions in the region following the conflict between Iran and the United States, with visitor numbers taking a knock. The 'Dubai Invite' scheme appears to be a direct response, encouraging word-of-mouth travel by making it financially worthwhile for residents to bring people in. The rewards, valued at $799 per package, are designed to cover a meaningful slice of a visitor's experience, not just a token gesture.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi and the world react online

The announcement shared by the @dailymail page drew over 1,300 comments online, and the responses ranged from humour to genuine concern.

Lee joked:

"I'll invite my Nigerian family of 73 to Dubai."

Forestsoul🇸🇴 said:

"Imagine living in Dubai in the big 2026."

Prettykhole warned:

"It's a good place, but if you try anything slightly funny you gonna end up in jail!"

Bibaggxpapn quipped:

"Dubai is a sinking ship now."

J Cayef wrote:

"Imagine inviting your friend, and they got bombed."

Hirsow pointed out:

"Dubai banned all African and Asian passports, including my country, Ethiopia and 37 other African countries. So how is anyone gonna visit? I would rather go to Turkey or Iran."

Sidrachaudhry17 added:

"Their downfall needs to be studied."

Zulaikha Hussain shared:

"I am in Dubai right now, and it is a safe and amazing place, mashallah."

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Source: Briefly News