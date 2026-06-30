Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 runs from 2 July to 30 August, bringing shoppers discounts of up to 90% across the city

Families can win one of 12 residential units in Dubai by spending AED 500 or more at participating outlets during the festival

The festival includes Modesh World, Summer Restaurant Week, a Back-to-School Carnival and live concerts at Coca-Cola Arena

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Family fun in the ball pit at Dubai Summer Surprises. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Dubai's much-loved summer festival is back, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be its biggest yet. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns from 2 July to 30 August, giving residents and visitors 60 days of shopping deals, live entertainment, dining offers and family activities spread across the city.

This year's theme, "Make it a Dubai Summer," sets the tone for a season built around value and experience. The Great Dubai Summer Sale anchors the retail calendar with discounts of up to 90 per cent, flash deals and exclusive brand offers. From 3 to 30 August, a Back to School campaign follows, covering school supplies, fashion, electronics and student tech.

One of the most talked-about highlights is Win Your Home in Dubai, a joint initiative between Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and Dubai Chambers. Shoppers who spend AED 500 or more at participating outlets stand a chance to win one of 12 residential units from Binghatti Developers. The prize pool includes 11 studio apartments and one two-bedroom apartment as the grand prize, with the first winner set to be announced during the festival.

Entertainment and dining light up the summer

The entertainment line-up is equally packed. The Beat the Heat DXB concert series returns in its biggest edition to date, and the Miami Musical Show takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 28 August, marking its first-ever appearance outside Kuwait. Tickets are available through Platinumlist. Selected malls will also host the new DSS Performing Arts Fest concept across three weeks, bringing themed performances and community activations to shoppers.

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Michael Lives Forever in Dubai this summer. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Families have their own highlight to look forward to in Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre. A brand-new Back-to-School Carnival on 7 and 8 August will also give parents and children a reason to make back-to-school shopping feel less like a chore and more like a day out.

On the dining front, Summer Restaurant Week runs from 13 July to 2 August, followed by the popular 10 Dirham Dish promotion from 3 to 30 August. For those who prefer to stay active indoors during the summer heat, Summer Mallathons offer a fitness-focused option across participating malls.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai, alongside strategic partners including Emirates Airline, Majid Al Futtaim, Al Futtaim Malls, DHAM and talabat, among others.

Candlelight Concerts at Madinat Jumeirah. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

How can South Africans experience Dubai affordably?

In another article, Briefly News highlighted how South Africans can enjoy the dazzling destination of Dubai without breaking the bank. With strategic timing and savvy planning, you could embrace the thrill of desert safaris and stunning skylines, all while keeping your wallet intact and your holiday dreams alive.

Source: Briefly News