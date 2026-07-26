Vusi Kunene took the stage at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral in Polokwane to honour his late colleague

The Generations star delivered part of his tribute in Sepedi and reflected on their shared love for Orlando Pirates

Kunene also called on the South African government to formally recognise and protect the arts in Seputla's memory

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Vusi Kunene reflected on his time with the late actor Seputla Sebogodi. Images: blackbrain_sa/ Instagram, Ernest_Maphala/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The South African entertainment industry gathered in Polokwane on 25 July 2026 to bid farewell to beloved actor Seputla Sebogodi, and Vusi Kunene delivered one of the most heartfelt moments of the day.

Best known for his iconic portrayal of villain Jack Mabaso on Generations, Kunene stepped up to pay tribute alongside industry veterans including Makwela Lekalakala, a veteran actor and former Thobela FM presenter, and Skeem Saam star Macks Papo.

What caught many off guard was Kunene breaking into fluent Sepedi as he recalled his bond with Sebogodi, exclaiming "We were Buccaneers" in reference to their mutual passion for Orlando Pirates.

"Seputla, for all the time I've had with you, thank you for the respect and the passion you had for the arts."

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Vusi Kunene fondly remembered his shared passion for Orlando Pirates with Seputla Sebogodi. Images: empowaworx/ Instagram, Jabu_Macdonald/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Beyond the personal tribute, Kunene used a separate interview with eNCA to make a broader plea on behalf of South Africa's creative community. He urged fellow artists and the government to honour Sebogodi's legacy by fighting for the arts as a recognised and protected sector.

"We have to keep doing what he loved so much and protect the arts. We need to make our government recognise the arts. Treat it as an entity, not always attach it to things. Those are things that can be done to honour people like Seputla. To honour all of us while we live."

Sebogodi, who gained widespread recognition for his role as the ruthless, wealthy businessman Kenneth Mashaba in Generations and his role as Nkwesheng in the 80s Sepedi drama series Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, passed away on the evening of 15 July following complications related to diabetes. His death left a significant void in South African theatre and television.

Watch Vusi Kunene's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Vusi Kunene's linguistic skills

Social media users were equally struck by Kunene's multilingual abilities during the tribute, with many expressing genuine surprise at the actor's fluency.

RevoGangSta777 was surprised:

"Jack Mabaso can speak Sepedi?"

MekTheVillain offered some context:

"Old school thespians weren't limiting themselves when it came to languages; he had a Sesotho series at one point."

Rxnx_Mxdxx was impressed:

"He can also speak Tshivenda. A proud South African."

_reekee wrote:

"Eh, this guy speaks so many languages fluently."

Sephutla Sebogodi's son pays tribute to late actor

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Seputla Sebogodi's son, Thapelo's tribute to his late father.

The Skeem Saam actor recalled a recent conversation with his father, who teased him about his love for Spitori.

Source: Briefly News