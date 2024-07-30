Vusi Kunene is returning to Generations: The Legacy as the supervillain Jack Mabaso, with episodes airing from 14 August 2024

Mfundi Vundla, the show's executive producer, praised Kunene's acting skills and emphasised his contribution to the show's legacy

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans excited and others questioning the return of multiple former cast members

Vusi Kunene is back on Generations! The show's producers announced the exciting news in a statement shared on social media.

Vusi Kunene has joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: @vusikunene_official

Source: Instagram

Vusi Kunene returns to Generations: The Legacy

Mfundi Vundla is working hard to get the numbers up for Generations: The Legacy. The soapie brought back legendary characters like Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who also reprised their roles.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a statement on X stating that Vusi Kunene will return to the soapie as the supervillain Jack Mabaso. His episodes are set to hit TV screens on 14 August 2024. The show's executive producer, Mfundi Vundla, praised Kunene's acting skills. He said:

"Vusi Kunene is one of the truly great actors! He will continue to heighten the standard of entertainment television in South Africa and beyond, reminding us of the iconic status of Generations."

Mzansi responds to Vusi Kunene's return to Generations

Social media users weighed in on the news. Many shared conflicting thoughts about Jack Mabaso's return to the show.

@KabeloMohlah02 said:

"I thought they said he is leaving that show because he wants to take a break from acting."

@KingNema_Jnr commented:

"We are waiting waiting for him."

@sebabatso_mm said:

"What left is for Generations to wake up Paul Moroka from the dead."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"Mr Vundla just needs to bring back the entire old cast back. He has no other play left."

@2f98159651af430 said:

"I honestly enjoy watching Generations, and I can't wait for his return."

@mpho_khumalo1 said:

"Why are all these actors returning? Didn’t you announce another start going back to Generations? Connie or Rapulana?"

Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo joins the new season of Muvhango

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Leleti Khumalo has officially joined the cast of Muvhango, which has undergone a rebirth and welcomed new changes.

After Muvhango announced that it had reached the end of the road, it appeared that the soapie was shedding its old skin and preparing for a rebirth.

