Woman Marries Foreign Husband After 6 Months in TikTok Video, South Africa Divided
Family and Relationships

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman shared her love story on the internet and it caught a lot of people's attention
  • The lady found love beyond borders and she showed people how dedicated her man was to their relationship
  • Online users were touched by the foreign man who was happy to follow South African traditions for the love of his life

A TikTok video of the moment a woman's life changed became a viral hit. The lady started a new chapter of her life when she met her boyfriend who landed in the country to handle serious business.

Woman marries husband after six months
A woman married her foreign husband six months after meeting. Image: Monivaevans073
Source: TikTok

The lady amassed thousands of likes on social media thanks to her man's romantic display. The video of the woman's serious relationship left people touched.

In a TikTok video @monicaevans073 shared the moment she met her boyfriend at an airport where they exchanged a warm hug. In the video's caption, she revealed that he asked her to be his girlfriend after three months and then another three months later he kept his promise to marry her. The clip showed he paid lobola to her family and they bowed in front of him during the process to show respect. She was happy to detail that she officially became Mrs Evans.

Lobola is traditionally paid as cows
Lobola was traditionally paid as cows but times have changed. Image: Codyphotography
Source: Getty Images

American meets South African gf

South Africa congratulates woman on marriage

Many people commented gushing over the couple and also defending them from naysayers on the internet. Peeps defended the love birds who faced some criticism in the comment section.

👤 1 said:

"Congratulations chomi don't mind these people ... hona le a dutsing in a 10 years relationship o dula antsa finder out all the time."

khensiiey wrote:

"Where did you get him🥹🩷. congratulations darling🥹"

Sakhisizwe4us criticised:

"When it's umlungu" congratulations does he have a brother " but when it Shembe church"😩😫😱😤🤯🥴😬"ay SA women😂"

Siphelo Ngwendu commented:
"Congratulations 🎊 🥰,🎊 🥰 🎊 🥰 Mrs Evans and Mr Evans nonwabe till death do you apart."

Pauline Dima wrote:

"Congratulations babe akanaye yini umalume usbale 🥰"

Bonii Nolow said:

"Am I the only one who sees nothing wrong. Anyway congratulations stranger love this for you ❤️🫂"

simphiwethobekazu wondered:

"How can you see two people love each other and still have something negative to say🫢🫢🫢 This is beautiful. Congratulations ❤️"

