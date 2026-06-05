One person has been confirmed dead after being swept away by floodwaters in the Western Cape, marking the first fatality linked to the ongoing storm

In the Eastern Cape, more than 2,500 residents have been displaced in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as heavy rains cause widespread flooding, road closures, and damage

Authorities say recovery efforts are ongoing as the South African Weather Service continues to warn of disruptive rainfall and dangerous conditions across affected regions

Thousands have been displaced in the Eastern Cape because of the disruptive rain. Images: @TrafficSA/X and @centralnews/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Severe flooding in the Western and Eastern Cape has left one man dead and displaced thousands of residents as storm conditions continue to batter parts of the country.

According to SABC News, police confirmed that the body of a 40-year-old man was recovered on Friday morning, 5 June 2026, in Waboomskraal, outside George, after he was swept away by floodwaters in the swollen Kliprivier the night before.

A woman who was also caught in the fast-rising water was rescued, but the man remained missing until search teams located his body.

The fatality marks the first confirmed death linked to the ongoing storm system that has brought widespread destruction since Tuesday, including flooding, landslides, and rockfalls, with some areas recording up to 200mm of rainfall.

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At the same time, the Eastern Cape is grappling with large-scale displacement. More than 2,500 residents have been forced from their homes in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, where at least 21 wards have been affected. Officials report 141 weather-related incidents, with dozens of homes flooded and major roads still closed.

See post from SABC News here:

SAWS issued warning across the region

The South African Weather Service had earlier issued a warning for disruptive rainfall, which has now escalated into dangerous flooding conditions across multiple regions. The high-impact alerts focus heavily on the southern and eastern regions of the country, predicting severe disruptions ranging from widespread flooding to icy road closures as cold weather sweeps across the country. Authorities say recovery and monitoring efforts are ongoing, while urging residents to exercise extreme caution as saturated ground and rising water levels continue to pose serious risks.

Woman and two children rescued in Western Cape flood

In similar news, a woman and two children were rescued after they were nearly swept away by a swollen river in the Klein Karoo today, 4 June 2026. This is all thanks to the fast action of emergency medical services (EMS) as heavy rainfall continues to batter parts of the Western Cape. The incident happened on Thursday when the trio attempted to cross the Droërivier near Zoar in the Klein Karoo area. Fast-rising water levels caught them off guard, leaving them stranded and in danger of being swept downstream.

Disruptive rainfall and flooding were forecast for the Easter and Western Cape. Image: @TrafficZA/X

Source: Twitter

23 workers rescued from flood

Previously, Briefly News reported that a rescue crew conducted an emergency rescue during severe Western Cape flooding, saving people from rooftops. Mzansi showed their appreciation. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued 23 farm workers and their families during severe flooding between Worcester and Rawsonville. Among the rescues were babies, elderly residents, and vulnerable individuals, who had taken shelter on rooftops after homes and streets were submerged. Three fatalities were also recovered during the operation.

Source: Briefly News