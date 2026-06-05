Heavy rains bring chaos across parts of the Western Cape as homes and streets are hit by flooding

Authorities keep a close eye on rising water levels in key Garden Route areas amid ongoing weather concerns

Locals share emotional reactions online as the rain continues to affect communities, with some calling for urgent solutions

Water runs down streets in Western Cape. Image: SA Today

Source: Facebook

A person in the Western Cape has shared footage showing the impact of heavy rainfall on residential areas. Many across SA were stunned.

The Facebook video posted by SA Today on 04 June 2026 shows houses and streets covered in water. The water is flowing across streets, with no people visible in the scene. The caption on the post reads:

"Groot Brak River in Flood."

Water runs past houses. Image: @SA Today

Source: Facebook

Authorities monitor rising water levels across Garden Route

Local authorities are keeping a close watch on water systems in the Garden Route as the Garden Route Dam has reached full capacity for the first time this year. According to the Citizen, reports indicate localised flooding in areas such as Nature’s Valley.

River levels across the region, including the Keurbooms, Knysna, Great Brak, Kandelaars, and Olifants systems, have risen significantly and remain under close observation.

Officials are also tracking increased water flow from the Gamka Dam, along with higher release levels from the Stompdrift Dam, which are contributing to the rising systems downstream.

The Garden Route Municipality says emergency teams are actively monitoring at-risk communities and low-lying areas near these rivers, carrying out regular checks as conditions continue to change.

Locals urged to stay safe as floods continue

Western Cape government has advised residents to steer clear of flooded roads and low-water crossings, cut out unnecessary travel in affected areas, stay away from rivers and bridges, and keep up with updates shared through official government and municipal channels.

View the Facebook video below:

Residents react to heavy rainfall and flooding concerns

Locals have been sharing their thoughts online as heavy rainfall continues to impact some parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. This is what Mzansi had to say on SA Today's page:

Estelle Gaybba said:

"We need more Storage ponds for dry times."

Chris du Plessis wrote:

"So much damage and so much sadness and sadness over the past few weeks across the Western-South and Eastern Cape! My heart bleeds for everyone..."

Patricia Basson said:

"Geo engineering."

And Sienie Van Der Merwe added:

"Wow.... a lot of water.... as if there is not enough water in the sea.... Good luck to everyone affected by the great damage...."

More Briefly News Stories on floods

Footage of flooding in Grahamstown left residents and viewers in disbelief as heavy rains caused waterlogged roads and widespread disruption.

Heavy rains in the Western Cape left shack dwellers dealing with flooding and damage, with video footage showing the impact of the downpours on informal settlements.

A woman and children narrowly escaped tragedy in the Klein Karoo after being rescued during flooding, highlighting the danger caused by severe weather in the area.

Source: Briefly News