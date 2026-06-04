A dramatic weather-related incident on a major Eastern Cape road left many motorists doing double takes

Experts shared important advice after dangerous driving conditions raised fresh safety concerns

Mzansi couldn't believe what they were seeing, with many asking why traffic was still moving through the area

A car drives through the flooded N2 road. Image:@ Eastern Cape Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has shared footage showing severe flooding along the N2 Section 13 at the Pumba area between Makhanda and Seven Fountains. The video, posted on 3 June 2026, shows a car driving in the rain on flooded roads as they carefully navigate the waters. The traffic alert was captioned:

"The N2 section 13 at Pumba Area between Makhanda & Seven Fountains is flooded. Approach with caution."

"Your life is more important than your car"

According to Santam Insurance, heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and flooding can quickly turn roads into dangerous areas for both drivers and pedestrians. The insurer advises road users to avoid flood-prone routes where possible, stay updated with local weather and traffic reports, and plan their journeys carefully before setting out.

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Avoid roads and areas known to flood if possible

Check local radio stations for weather and traffic updates before travelling

Plan your route ahead of time

Delay your trip if conditions are too dangerous

Multiple motorists were on the road. Image: @Eastern Cape Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

If you are caught in heavy rain or flooding:

Slow down and leave more space between your car and others

Switch on your headlights (not bright lights)

Watch out for other vehicles and poor visibility

Follow road signs, warnings, and barriers

Never drive through water if you cannot see the road underneath

Do not go around roadblocks or barricades

If floodwater traps your vehicle:

Stay calm and do not panic

Stop the vehicle

Get out safely if possible

Move to higher ground immediately

Remember: your life is more important than your car

View the Facebook post below:

Residents question safety measures on flooded road

Many social media users were shocked by the extent of the flooding, with some questioning why motorists were still travelling through the area while others called for greater caution on the roads. This is what Mzansi said on the page:

Wezo Bloko said:

"But the road is evidently dangerous. Why is it not closed?🙆🏿‍♂️"

Mluleki KaMbuyiseli Ntenge wrote:

"Imagine driving that road at night. 120 km/h."

Z'lish Qwathi exclaimed:

"Guys, be safe yhooo this is scary."

Nzuzo Bangani:

"The whole N2 flooded? #unbelievable"

Chadwick Stride questioned:

"Who built a road so badly?"

Khanya Masingili added:

"It's not the first time."

Pumphesh Dzai asked:

"Why risk your life?"

More Briefly News on floods

Source: Briefly News