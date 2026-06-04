“Why Is It Not Closed?”: Makhanda Footage of N2 Floods Shows Motorists Braving Dangerous Conditions
- A dramatic weather-related incident on a major Eastern Cape road left many motorists doing double takes
- Experts shared important advice after dangerous driving conditions raised fresh safety concerns
- Mzansi couldn't believe what they were seeing, with many asking why traffic was still moving through the area
The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has shared footage showing severe flooding along the N2 Section 13 at the Pumba area between Makhanda and Seven Fountains. The video, posted on 3 June 2026, shows a car driving in the rain on flooded roads as they carefully navigate the waters. The traffic alert was captioned:
"The N2 section 13 at Pumba Area between Makhanda & Seven Fountains is flooded. Approach with caution."
"Your life is more important than your car"
According to Santam Insurance, heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and flooding can quickly turn roads into dangerous areas for both drivers and pedestrians. The insurer advises road users to avoid flood-prone routes where possible, stay updated with local weather and traffic reports, and plan their journeys carefully before setting out.
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- Avoid roads and areas known to flood if possible
- Check local radio stations for weather and traffic updates before travelling
- Plan your route ahead of time
- Delay your trip if conditions are too dangerous
If you are caught in heavy rain or flooding:
- Slow down and leave more space between your car and others
- Switch on your headlights (not bright lights)
- Watch out for other vehicles and poor visibility
- Follow road signs, warnings, and barriers
- Never drive through water if you cannot see the road underneath
- Do not go around roadblocks or barricades
If floodwater traps your vehicle:
- Stay calm and do not panic
- Stop the vehicle
- Get out safely if possible
- Move to higher ground immediately
- Remember: your life is more important than your car
View the Facebook post below:
Residents question safety measures on flooded road
Many social media users were shocked by the extent of the flooding, with some questioning why motorists were still travelling through the area while others called for greater caution on the roads. This is what Mzansi said on the page:
"How do planes land?": Viral video shows extreme winds and wild seas battering Sea Point, SA stunned
Wezo Bloko said:
"But the road is evidently dangerous. Why is it not closed?🙆🏿♂️"
Mluleki KaMbuyiseli Ntenge wrote:
"Imagine driving that road at night. 120 km/h."
Z'lish Qwathi exclaimed:
"Guys, be safe yhooo this is scary."
Nzuzo Bangani:
"The whole N2 flooded? #unbelievable"
Chadwick Stride questioned:
"Who built a road so badly?"
Khanya Masingili added:
"It's not the first time."
Pumphesh Dzai asked:
"Why risk your life?"
More Briefly News on floods
- Heavy rains in the Western Cape left shack dwellers battling flooding and difficult conditions, with a viral video showing the impact of the severe weather on vulnerable communities.
- More than 150,000 Western Cape residents were left homeless after devastating floods swept through the province, causing widespread destruction and displacement.
- A group of Stellenbosch University students turned flooded streets into a makeshift bodyboarding course, entertaining South Africans with their creative response to the wet weather.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.