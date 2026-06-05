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"It Tried Coming Back”: Woman’s Snake Encounter While Driving in Video Takes TikTok by Storm
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"It Tried Coming Back”: Woman’s Snake Encounter While Driving in Video Takes TikTok by Storm

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A TikTok creator recently shared a harrowing experience involving a reptile intruder in her vehicle
  • The incident started in the driver’s seat and escalated to a high-stakes encounter with local wildlife
  • Footage of the woman's snake face-off went viral because of the composure she showed while dealing with a roadside distraction

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A snake appeared in a woman's truck while she was driving
A snake got inside a woman's truck and she found it while she was driving. Inage: @riley_bracey
Source: UGC

TikTokker Riley Bracey shared content of her harrowing experience while driving in a post shared on 2 June 2026. She survived the frightening ordeal when a snake appeared in her car, but she handled it like a pro.

A driver discovered the reptile positioned dangerously close to the foot pedals. The footage shows the snake striking toward her before slithering across the dashboard and over the vehicle interior, creating a significant hazard for the driver.

While the specific geographic location was not disclosed, viewers guessed the species as likely being an Eastern rat snake or a black racer, both common in suburban and rural environments in North America. In another post, the woman shared an update that she removed the snake from her car. She flung the snake out onto the road. Watch the videos below:

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Viewers joke about snake

Many were curious about how the snake entered her vehicle. Experts report that snakes often enter the engine bays or air conditioning vents of parked cars to seek warmth or shelter by finding pathways through ventilation systems or any gaps. The response to the snake video was a mixture of humour and collective anxiety. Read the comments below:

People were mortified by the snake in the car
Many online users were mortified by the snake in the car. Image: Aditya malviya / Pexels
Source: UGC

ZHAY SHANICE 🧸 was stunned by the lady's reaction:

"Baby why is you still in the car?"

laylasojuvie._ commented:

"Genuinely what are you supposed to do in this situation though?"

Mona was scared:

"For my sanity, I’m gonna tell myself it belongs to you!! Yup, it is yours."

K hawk exclaimed:

"PLEASE NOOOOO. This is literally an actual fear of mine, or that one will pop up out of my toilet while I’m going 😭"

Courtney R🤍 also admitted that the woman faced their biggest fear:

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"The fact that this is an actual fear of mine, like I think about it at least once a week."

Arinda🤎 was amazed by the way she removed it:

" Did you just grab it with your hands?😭😭"

Dalila was floored by the lady:

" No because I was 100% sure this was just your pet, and you were playing with us!"

Joe felt the snake like the woman's truck:

"It tried coming back."

Abimbola was impressed by the woman:

"You’re another level of brave😳"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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